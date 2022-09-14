We must admit, we're going to be picky when it comes to the topic of this article. Overall, the 2024 Ford Mustang S650 is an amazing looking and undoubtedly high-performing pony car. From what we've been able to see, the new Mustang has gotten so much right, which is why it hurts a little that its "Fox Body" gauges are less like replicas of the gauges from the 1987-1993 Ford Mustang and more like gauges inspired by the originals. Loosely inspired. But the gauges are digital, so if Ford wants to tweak it later to appease the Fox Body freaks, it could do it in an update.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO