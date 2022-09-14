Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Turkey Shortage, Increased Prices Impact North Texas Businesses Ahead of Thanksgiving
A record turkey shortage might affect your holiday menu, but even before the holidays, you might see less turkey around North Texas. This issue is prompting some North Texas restaurants to take the bird off their menu’s right now. Both the price of turkey and the supply are factors...
Fort Worth Police Department revives PSA warning students, parents on consequences of fake school threats
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents of school-aged children are urged to watch a public service announcement being revived by the Fort Worth Police Department. The main message: to encourage conversation about the seriousness of school threats. Reviving the PSA couldn't come at a better time because just this week,...
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Military ordnance discovered by construction crew in Crandall rendered safe with controlled explosion by bomb, EOD squads
CRANDALL, Texas — An old military ordnance discovered by construction crews in Crandall was rendered safe by a controlled explosion Wednesday evening, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. On September 14, 2022, the Crandall Fire Department and Crandall Police Department were called to the 13000 block of...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
dallasexpress.com
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County
Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
US Military Jet Pilot & Student Eject From Aircraft After Bird Gets Sucked Into Engine: VIDEO
A newly released military video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet while conducting a training exercise. Moments later, the pilot and student are ejected from the aircraft before the plane crashed into someone’s home. In the clip, viewers can see the moment a jet trainer...
CBS News
Mansfield issues boil water order after E. coli found in town supply
Mansfield distributed bottled water to residents who are dealing with a boil water order. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth
WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
dallasexpress.com
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Taken Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
virtualbx.com
Bellaire Elementary School Replacement – Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Scope of work includes replacement facility at Bellaire Elementary school, including all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and general construction approximately 101,500 sf. Trades include: existing conditions, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communications, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, and utilities.
Blue Mound police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department's budget
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The police chief in Blue Mound resigned abruptly Thursday night after saying he believed city leaders wanted to defund the police department.Residents gasped as Dusty Steele left the podium during a public hearing on the city budget, took off his badge, and put it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland.The decision came as city leaders were set to trim the police budget for the second straight year. While Copeland defended the cuts as just business, and necessary during a budget crunch, Steele said he believed the reductions were being done in the spirit of...
bluevalleypost.com
It’s fall lawn seeding time in Johnson County — Here are one local expert’s tips
It’s that time of year again, Johnson County: fall seeding time, when local lawn mavens look to rehab their yards from the stress of summer and set up for green growth next spring. The Post, as it’s done in the past, recently spoke with Dennis Patton, extension master gardener...
fortworthreport.org
As Fort Worth ages, new program teaches high school students how to care for older adults
Nina Cox cultivates compassion. The nursing instructor shows her students at North Side High School how to interact with people who are decades older than them and who have dementia. Cox reminds her class not to use modern slang, like bussin, a word her students often use to describe a good situation, around their residents. Learn their slang and use it to communicate, she advises.
Shorthorn
Harassment, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated in this week's crime log
This is a crime log wrapup from Sept. 9 to 15. On Sept. 14, an officer stopped a female driver for a traffic violation at 500 Summit Ave. The unaffiliated female possessed marijuana and had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department...
Comments / 1