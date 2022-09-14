ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Arlington, TX
Health
Arlington, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Arlington, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
dallasexpress.com

Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County

Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Public Health Unit#Omicron
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth

WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dallasexpress.com

$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market

A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
virtualbx.com

Bellaire Elementary School Replacement – Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Scope of work includes replacement facility at Bellaire Elementary school, including all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and general construction approximately 101,500 sf. Trades include: existing conditions, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communications, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, and utilities.
HURST, TX
CBS DFW

Blue Mound police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department's budget

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The police chief in Blue Mound resigned abruptly Thursday night after saying he believed city leaders wanted to defund the police department.Residents gasped as Dusty Steele left the podium during a public hearing on the city budget, took off his badge, and put it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland.The decision came as city leaders were set to trim the police budget for the second straight year. While Copeland defended the cuts as just business, and necessary during a budget crunch, Steele said he believed the reductions were being done in the spirit of...
BLUE MOUND, TX
fortworthreport.org

As Fort Worth ages, new program teaches high school students how to care for older adults

Nina Cox cultivates compassion. The nursing instructor shows her students at North Side High School how to interact with people who are decades older than them and who have dementia. Cox reminds her class not to use modern slang, like bussin, a word her students often use to describe a good situation, around their residents. Learn their slang and use it to communicate, she advises.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy