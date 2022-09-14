Read full article on original website
Related
Tyrod Taylor seeking ‘at least $5 million’ in medical malpractice lawsuit against Los Angeles Chargers doctor
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is reportedly seeking at least $5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed against
fantasypros.com
Tee Higgins deemed questionable versus Cowboys
According to ESPN's Field Yates, WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday game versus the Dallas Cowboys. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bengals have a fortunate road matchup versus a now-undermanned Cowboys team missing QB Dak Prescott. With a potential lopsided...
fantasypros.com
Ken Walker III (hernia) cleared to play Sunday
Walker is on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The 21-year-old will likely operate behind Rashaad Penny for the time being, making him a mid-to-low RB4 option in fantasy football.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 2 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes leads team to victory Thursday
Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns en route to a prime-time win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, which is a nice follow-up to his electric performance last week. He made a number of plays against against the Chargers, and he has proven that he is still among the leagues best, even without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is a premier option at the position and and a must-start in every league.
fantasypros.com
Will Allen Lazard Play in Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Allen Lazard, in terms of fantasy hype, was the main beneficiary of Davante Adams leaving Green Bay this off-season. Because of this, his ADP continued to rise in drafts leading up to the season as the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. However, fantasy managers were left disappointed when Lazard had to sit out Week 1 with an ankle injury. With the Packers receiving corps looking the way it did against the Vikings, which wasn’t too good, Rodgers would love to get a familiar face back as his No. 1 target in Lazard. However, will the wideout be able to suit up for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to out for Sunday
The Colts have downgraded Michael Pittman (quad) to out for Sunday against Jacksonville. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Pittman was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but had been limited in practice this week with a quad injury. With the Colts also down WR Alec Pierce, they are going to have to turn to Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their top wide receivers Sunday. Fantasy managers should downgrade Matt Ryan as the Colts will likely rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in Week 2.
Ravens Looking for Measure of Revenge Vs. Dolphins
The Ravens still have a bad taste in their mouth about a loss to the Miami Dolphins last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
George Kittle (groin) not expected to play Week 2 vs. Seahawks
George Kittle’s groin injury is improving but he is still not expected to play Week 2 against the Seahawks according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. (Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network) Fantasy Impact:. Kittle has “made a lot of progress” this week according to 49ers head coach Kyle...
Bears' game-day roster for Week 2 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to pull out another upset. The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eileen from the practice squad...
fantasypros.com
Damien Williams (rib) placed on IR Saturday
The 30-year-old back was injured in Week 1 against the Saints. Williams was already ruled out for Sunday, so the move makes sense for the Falcons. The team elevated RB Caleb Huntley from their practice squad for Sunday. The Falcons will likely look to Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier to command the majority of touches out of the backfield.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (rib) diagnosed with cartilage fracture
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage on Thursday night versus the Chiefs, per head coach Brandon Staley. The talented signal-caller is day-to-day. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert missed just one snap during the contest, but he was in visible pain. Fortunately, the Chargers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara absent from Saints' Friday practice
According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Alvin Kamara was absent from New Orleans Saints practices again and will receive an official injury status later tonight. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kamara was largely underwhelming on Sunday, but he has been out with a mysterious rib injury since Wednesday's limited...
fantasypros.com
K.J. Hamler ruled out for Sunday
According to The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran, WR K.J. Hamler will be out for Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. (Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter) The Broncos' offense was rough in Week 1 outside of a long touchdown score from WR Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy and WR Courtland Sutton should get a bump up with Hamler's absence in a game they're heavily favored in, but the Texans were respectable in their season-opening game. QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos should heat up as the season goes on, but right now they look like they could use as many weapons as they can get. For now, raise expectations for the Broncos WRs in a favorable matchup.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (back) limited in practice Thursday
Winston has logged limited practices in back-to-back days now. The Saints do not seem concerned that he will miss Week 2, so it is likely just a way of managing the injury early in the season. Winston will have an official injury designation Friday if he is unable to practice in full. If the injury does keep Winston out of their matchup with Tampa Bay, Andy Dalton would step in as the starter which would result in a slight downgrade of the fantasy options in the Saints' offense.
fantasypros.com
Joseph Noteboom (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday
Joseph Noteboom has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. (Jordan Rodrigue on Twitter) Noteboom was able to log limited sessions at practice on Thursday and Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects Noteboom to be able to suit up on Sunday. The Rams are looking for a bounce back game for the whole team this weekend against Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to practice Thursday
Fournette tallied 127 rushing yards on 21 attempts and caught both targets for 10 receiving yards in Week 1. It looks like the hamstring injury was minor and the 27-year-old should be fine to go in Week 2. Fournette ranks as the RB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins listed as questionable for Week 2
Despite logging full practices all week, RB J.K. Dobbins is listed as questionable for Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If Dobbins plays, he is an instant plug-and-play RB2 option against the Dolphins due to Baltimore's commitment to the...
fantasypros.com
Gabriel Davis (ankle) questionable for Monday night
Gabriel Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game with the Titans. Davis was added to the injury report Saturday and was limited in practice. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Davis had an excellent Week 1 and should be a solid fantasy producer this season. Since the...
Comments / 0