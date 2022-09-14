Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
No. 10 Arkansas avoids upset bid, defeats Petrino and Missouri State
After two straight sacks from the Razorback defense forced Missouri State to punt, Razorback return man Bryce Stephens fielded the ball and sprinted 82 yards into the end zone to send Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium into the loudest frenzy it's been in all season. The score put Arkansas up...
Scarlet Nation
Bryce Stephens on punt return TD: "It was a blackout moment"
With 12:04 left in Saturday's game, No. 10 Arkansas trailed Missouri State 27-17. Just under three minutes later, the Razorbacks were leading the Bears 31-27 and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was roaring after Bryce Stephens ran a punt back 82 yards to give the Hogs their first lead of the evening.
Scarlet Nation
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27
Despite trialing for most of the game, the Razorbacks squeaked out a victory over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here is a recap of scores, big plays, turnovers and more:. 7:59 - After a three-and-out on the first drive, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson wastes no time getting things moving with a 26-yard completion to wide receiver Matt Landers.
Scarlet Nation
HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas vs. Missouri State
The No. 10 (FBS) Razorbacks are gearing up to host Bobby Petrino and the No. 5 (FCS) Missouri State Bears inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will mark the eighth time that the two teams have met, and Arkansas leads the all-time series 7-0. The last two meetings between the Hogs and Bears came in 2009 and 2011, two games that Petrino coached the Razorbacks to commanding victories.
Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas' 2023 commits are DOMINATING this season
HawgBeat's Alex Trader and Mason Choate take a look at how Arkansas' 2023 commits are performing this season. The guys also recap what recruits thought of their visit for the South Carolina game and the Rivals250 rankings for 2025. Listen on Spotify or Apple.
