The No. 10 (FBS) Razorbacks are gearing up to host Bobby Petrino and the No. 5 (FCS) Missouri State Bears inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will mark the eighth time that the two teams have met, and Arkansas leads the all-time series 7-0. The last two meetings between the Hogs and Bears came in 2009 and 2011, two games that Petrino coached the Razorbacks to commanding victories.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO