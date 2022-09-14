ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

No. 10 Arkansas avoids upset bid, defeats Petrino and Missouri State

After two straight sacks from the Razorback defense forced Missouri State to punt, Razorback return man Bryce Stephens fielded the ball and sprinted 82 yards into the end zone to send Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium into the loudest frenzy it's been in all season. The score put Arkansas up...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Scarlet Nation

Bryce Stephens on punt return TD: "It was a blackout moment"

With 12:04 left in Saturday's game, No. 10 Arkansas trailed Missouri State 27-17. Just under three minutes later, the Razorbacks were leading the Bears 31-27 and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was roaring after Bryce Stephens ran a punt back 82 yards to give the Hogs their first lead of the evening.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27

Despite trialing for most of the game, the Razorbacks squeaked out a victory over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here is a recap of scores, big plays, turnovers and more:. 7:59 - After a three-and-out on the first drive, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson wastes no time getting things moving with a 26-yard completion to wide receiver Matt Landers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Scarlet Nation

HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas vs. Missouri State

The No. 10 (FBS) Razorbacks are gearing up to host Bobby Petrino and the No. 5 (FCS) Missouri State Bears inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will mark the eighth time that the two teams have met, and Arkansas leads the all-time series 7-0. The last two meetings between the Hogs and Bears came in 2009 and 2011, two games that Petrino coached the Razorbacks to commanding victories.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, AR
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Fayetteville, TX
State
Georgia State
City
Lipscomb, TX
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
City
Omaha, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy