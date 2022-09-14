ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Variety

After Snaring 'Thursday Night Football,' Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Disney CEO may combine streaming assets, including Hulu in one app

The next company that may combine all its streaming assets under one app could be The Walt Disney Co., if CEOBob Chapek gets his way. Chapek made comments to that effect at Wednesday's Goldman Sachs investor conference. Chapek said that "there’s a little bit of consumer friction" for streaming customers...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Prime Video's first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheStreet

Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake

Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Frndly TV channels explained: what's included with the service

If you've cut the cord and are sorely missing some of the more unique channels you may have previously had with cable, Frndly TV might just have you covered. While it may not stand up as your only streaming service given the select set of channels Frndly has to offer, it can hold up as a great compliment to your current Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus or other streaming subscription.
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

Amazon's historic NFL debut

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football debut tonight is a landmark event for the sports world, and a seminal moment for the media industry. Why it matters: The much-anticipated contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the NFL’s first regular-season game exclusively available via streaming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

3 things we learned from Amazon Prime's TNF debut

Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV

A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
NFL
Motley Fool

Amazon and Apple Say No to LIV Golf Streaming Rights

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TECHNOLOGY

