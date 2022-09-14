ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

CNBC

'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal

Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
MSNBC

Brett Favre's alleged involvement in welfare scandal gets even uglier

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s reputation has already been tarnished by scandals involving text messages. In one, you may remember, Favre settled out of court with two massage therapists back in 2013, after they had accused him of sending inappropriate and unsolicited sexual text messages to them while he played for the New York Jets in 2008. (Favre’s lawyers denied the allegations throughout the ordeal.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Scandal Getting More National Attention

The recent Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is beginning to garner more national news attention. On Wednesday night, the scandal was highlighted with a primetime segment on NBC Nightly News. On Tuesday, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Star Reacts To Troubling Brett Favre News

Former NFL star and current FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe lambasted Brett Favre this morning over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal. Favre is accused of taking money earmarked for welfare recipients and funneling it to the University of Southern Mississippi for the construction of a new volleyball arena. USM is Favre's alma mater, and his daughter plays volleyball there.
NFL
NBC Sports

NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal

The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
NFL
Reason.com

Brett Favre Goes on Welfare

When people throw around the phrase welfare fraud, it usually refers to individuals bilking the system by falsely claiming to be in need. A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges that it also includes funding for a college volleyball facility and cash payouts to a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. Phil...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

