ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Upset Loss Cost Texas A&M ‘Gameday’ Visit
Appalachian State will host the popular pregame show a week after upsetting the Aggies.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
myaggienation.com
Report: A&M will suspend 4 for breaking team rules
Texas A&M freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, who have combined for 14 receptions for 146 yards in the first two games, have been suspended for at least the first half of tonight’s game against 13th-ranked Miami at Kyle Field. Stewart and Marshall along with defensive backs...
myaggienation.com
Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Miami match up
Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled to create openings with the Aggies averaging only 99.5 yards rushing per game (114th in the country). Miami has allowed only 117 yards rushing (eighth) thanks to a revamped defensive line, which includes six transfers via the portal. EDGE: MIAMI. When the Aggies...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2
Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
myaggienation.com
Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King
Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
myaggienation.com
Cessna's pick: Aggies edge Hurricanes in season-saving victory
You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday
A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind. The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite. A&M had been...
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State
Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday
The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
D.J. Lagway, 5-star quarterback, on upcoming visit: '(Texas) A&M is building something special'
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting a major collection of football prospects this weekend for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. And another big-time playmaker was recently added to the list. Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway said he will be in attendance this ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Appalachian State, expects one of greatest scenes 'maybe ever'
Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s “College GameDay” are in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State for the popular pregame show to broadcast from the scenic views of the campus featuring the upset-hungry Mountaineers. Herbstreit offered a preview on Friday afternoon. The broadcast will be from Sanford Mall, and...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
myaggienation.com
Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans
Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
WBTV
Security plans in place for Appalachian State football game this weekend
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the excitement about the possibility of another big win Saturday, and ESPN in town for College GameDay, it’s going to be another big weekend for Appalachian State football. Fans from all over will be flocking to the small town of Boone, but that raises...
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
