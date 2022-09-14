Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that a public hearing pursuant to Idaho Code and Dover City Code has been set for the Dover Planning and Zoning Commission on October 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Ave., Dover, to consider the following: FILE AM23-22 - PARKS AND RECREATION FACILITIES - The City of Dover has initiated an amendment to its zoning regulations, Title 12 of Dover City Code, to amend Chapters 3, 5, 7, and Definitions to provide a process and standards to consider private and public low- and high-intensity parks and recreation facilities, create an administrative site plan review process for low-intensity parks and rec facilities, add these uses to the public uses table and remove from the commercial table, and to provide definitions for parks and recreation facilities. The Dover Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to City Council, which will hear the amendment at a later date and make the final decision. The public is encouraged to attend the hearing or provide written response. Written material not exceeding 1 page may be read into the record the day of the hearing. Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing may do so in compliance with the public hearing resolution (copy available at City Hall.) The hearing will be available in a "listen-only" mode via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7673088547?pwd=cE5rUHZzYVFOdVB5TjRiU0NYODk0Zz09. In order to testify, the public must attend in person or provide written comment in advance. The deadline for submitting written comment and/or material is 4 p.m. September 29, 2022. Written comment can be hand-delivered to 699 Lakeshore Avenue, mailed to City of Dover, P.O. Box 115, Dover, ID 83825-0115 or emailed to: cityclerk@cityofdoveridaho.org. Complete files are available for view on the Dover website at http://www.cityofdover.id.gov/ and at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, by appointment. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the City Clerk at (208) 265-8339 at least two days prior to the meeting. City of Dover Planning and Zoning Commission ATTEST:/s/Michele Hutchings, City Clerk Legal#4553 AD#560933 September 16, 2022.

