Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint council approves Division Ave. improvement funding
SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 16 2022
Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that a public hearing pursuant to Idaho Code and Dover City Code has been set for the Dover Planning and Zoning Commission on October 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Ave., Dover, to consider the following: FILE AM23-22 - PARKS AND RECREATION FACILITIES - The City of Dover has initiated an amendment to its zoning regulations, Title 12 of Dover City Code, to amend Chapters 3, 5, 7, and Definitions to provide a process and standards to consider private and public low- and high-intensity parks and recreation facilities, create an administrative site plan review process for low-intensity parks and rec facilities, add these uses to the public uses table and remove from the commercial table, and to provide definitions for parks and recreation facilities. The Dover Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to City Council, which will hear the amendment at a later date and make the final decision. The public is encouraged to attend the hearing or provide written response. Written material not exceeding 1 page may be read into the record the day of the hearing. Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing may do so in compliance with the public hearing resolution (copy available at City Hall.) The hearing will be available in a "listen-only" mode via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7673088547?pwd=cE5rUHZzYVFOdVB5TjRiU0NYODk0Zz09. In order to testify, the public must attend in person or provide written comment in advance. The deadline for submitting written comment and/or material is 4 p.m. September 29, 2022. Written comment can be hand-delivered to 699 Lakeshore Avenue, mailed to City of Dover, P.O. Box 115, Dover, ID 83825-0115 or emailed to: cityclerk@cityofdoveridaho.org. Complete files are available for view on the Dover website at http://www.cityofdover.id.gov/ and at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, by appointment. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the City Clerk at (208) 265-8339 at least two days prior to the meeting. City of Dover Planning and Zoning Commission ATTEST:/s/Michele Hutchings, City Clerk Legal#4553 AD#560933 September 16, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cougar Gulch residents seek zone change: New zoning could buy time to address water woes
COEUR d’ALENE — In an effort to protect their water, Cougar Gulch residents are petitioning the county to change the area’s zoning. The proposed rezoning area includes about 340 parcels, totaling a little more than 3,600 acres, currently zoned as agricultural-suburban. The minimum parcel size for that zoning is 2 acres, with some exceptions.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Kudos
Kudos to Chris K. at Sandpoint Super Drug for helping this older lady by totally rewiring her two floor lamp.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
KHQ Right Now
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planned outage to impact Blanchard, Oldtown residents
Avista announced in a Sept. 15 press release that about 380 of the utility’s customers will experience a planned power outage from 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 until about 4 a.m. on Sept. 28. Crews with Avista will be performing maintenance on the substation that serves that area, the...
KHQ Right Now
City of Liberty Lake prepares for 'The Moving Wall' to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - "The Moving Wall," a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall's arrival, volunteers placed a display from the Washington State Fallen...
inlander.com
What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?
Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Museum sets birthday celebration
In 1972, a small group of local history buffs, led by K.T. Littlefield, applied for incorporation of a new nonprofit: the Bonner County Historical Society. Over the next six years, they raised over $50,000 to build the Bonner County History Museum in Lakeview Park. Their energy and enthusiasm for local history brought to life an organization that has supported this community for decades, providing robust education programming, exhibits, and research resources to local and visitors.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Bonner County Daily Bee
BONNER COUNTY NEWS OF RECORD
A previous incident was followed up at 6:49 a.m. on West 3rd Avenue in Kootenai. A traffic violation was reported at 6:55 a.m. in Sandpoint near U.S. 95 and Samuels Road. An abandoned vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Sandpoint on U.S. 2. A triggered building alarm was reported...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Judith Marie (Evans) Carroll
Judith Marie (Evans) Carroll born July 3, 1951, passed away September 11th, 2022. Judy was born in Sandpoint Idaho. She graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1969. She served in the United States Navy from 1969 - 1972. She retired from the Polk County School Board in 2013. Judy loved to travel, fish and playing with babies.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elsie Mary Crosswhite
Elsie Mary Crosswhite, 78, passed away, at home, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A full obituary with service information will be published later. Elsie was a longtime Hope and Sandpoint area resident. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook for Elsie at coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements, for Elsie, are under the...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12
BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
ncwlife.com
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
