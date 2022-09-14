ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco

By Ethan Singh
 3 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store.

Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNY1M_0hvw85GQ00
The BMW was going through a routine car wash before getting stuck in reverse Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w90G4_0hvw85GQ00
The motor careered backwards wildly as helpless staff looked on Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3two_0hvw85GQ00
The silver car crashed into a number of other vehicles before coming to a stop Credit: TikTok

According to Twitter the accident occurred at the Tesco car wash in Cannock, Staffordshire.

The video shows a silver BMW being given a routine hose down from two car wash workers.

But things then take a turn for the worse when the car starts hurtling back wildly after being stuck in reverse.

Two staff members hold their hands up incredulously as the BMW starts careering away but it moves too quick for them to stop it.

Stuck in reverse, the motor smashes into one metal pole before continuing its journey of destruction.

The BMW crashes into one white car before next clipping a silver hatchback with its open door.

Although the footage becomes grainy, the car can be seen scraping a third car on its way before stopping to a juddering halt at the other end of the car park.

It comes as another BMW was written off in a crash after the owner had left it for repairs.

And a man was left stunned after being in a crash and then seeing his battered car bizarrely hit with a parking ticket despite leaving a note.

