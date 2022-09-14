ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
TheStreet

Starbucks Really Wants to Ruin Its Loyalty Program

Starbucks (SBUX) pioneered the modern loyalty program with its use of its app to drive customer engagement. You don't have to place a digital order in order to get loyalty-program rewards with the coffee chain -- top-tier members used to get a gold membership card in the mail -- but you do need to use the app.
TheStreet

Starbucks Plans Tech Changes Customers Will Love

So many people you know are quick to tell you that they can't function without their morning coffee. And thanks to that state of mind, Starbucks (SBUX) raked in $29.06 billion of revenue in 2021, and the business just keeps on growing. Founded in the early '70s in Seattle, the brand took off on a meteoric growth spurt in the '90s and went on to become the world's biggest coffee chain.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
shefinds

Starbucks Baristas Gives Warning To Customers: Featured Drink Taste Is 'Traumatizing'

While there’s never a shortage of tasty, creative seasonal drinks to look forward to at Starbucks (hello, Pumpkin Spice!) it’s only natural that a few less than delicious ones will find their way into the mix every now and then. Not every drink can be everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended), and that seems to be the case with the new Cold Brew with Lemonade, according to employees on the internet.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Daily Mail

The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
97.1 FM Talk

Starbucks recalls bottled coffee

If you have bottled Starbucks beverages in your fridge, you'll want to pay attention to this recall before cracking one open. More than 200 cases of bottled Starbucks drinks are being recalled in seven states because they may be contaminated with metal fragments. The recall involves Starbucks' Vanilla Espresso Triple...
HuffPost

Starbucks To Revamp Stores To Speed Service, Boost Morale

Starbucks __ ringing up record sales but struggling with low employee morale __ plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025, with an...
CBS Pittsburgh

Starbucks union organizer says company forced her out

A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership.Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo, New York — the first Starbucks to form a union — said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. Since that vote last December, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.In a letter to her manager, which Brisack shared with The Associated Press, Brisack said Starbucks has refused to accommodate her availability...
