While there’s never a shortage of tasty, creative seasonal drinks to look forward to at Starbucks (hello, Pumpkin Spice!) it’s only natural that a few less than delicious ones will find their way into the mix every now and then. Not every drink can be everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended), and that seems to be the case with the new Cold Brew with Lemonade, according to employees on the internet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO