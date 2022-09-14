ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: who is Daemon Targaryen?

Who is Daemon Targaryen? House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Robert’s Rebellion, the Mad King, and the coming of Endless Night. The fantasy series is set when the Targaryens are at the height of their power with an entire platoon of dragons under their control.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Serpent Queen Creator Explains Catherine De Medici Narrating Her Own Scandalous Story In The Starz Series

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of The Serpent Queen. The Serpent Queen has come to Starz as its latest period drama, but this is a period drama unlike any other. While Queen Catherine de Medici may be at the center of the action, she’s not necessarily the heroine of the story… if indeed there is somebody who will be able to qualify as a hero. As Catherine is played in the show’s present by The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton, she’s currently telling the story of when she was new to the French court (and played by actress Liv Hill). Creator Justin Haythe opened up to CinemaBlend about Catherine’s “very specific” purpose in telling her own story.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Dragon#Sexual Intercourse#The Moon Tea#House
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer

House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GamesRadar

First trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon invites us to a wild, nonstop party

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and... an alligator on a leash star in the eagerly-anticipated teaser. The first trailer for Damien Chazelle's star-studded Babylon is here – and it promises a wild, nonstop party. The clip, which debuted at Toronto Film Festival before landing online, sees Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt indulging themselves in the hedonistic delights of 1920s Hollywood.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake

These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite

Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy