Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster
CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
