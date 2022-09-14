ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster

CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
CONYERS, GA
JUST IN: AP Top 25 Released Following Georgia's Massive Win

The University of Georgia received 57 first-place votes a week ago to be the No. 1 ranked football team in all of American, according to the AP Top25 a week ago. The combination fo Georgia's dominance through two games and Alabama's fistfight with a then unranked Texas Football team vaulted the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide.
ATHENS, GA
Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'

Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.
ATHENS, GA
Final Injury Report: Georgia to be Without Mitchell and Gilbert

It was well known heading into Friday that the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs would be without starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after Kirby Smart declared his status for Saturday's game "doubtful" following an ankle injury he suffered on the Bulldogs' first offensive play last Saturday against Samford.
ATHENS, GA

