Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Problem With Aaron Rodgers
Former NFL head coach Sean Payton was irked by Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Christian Watson's big drop on the first play of the game Sunday. Watson, a rookie in his first NFL game, dropped a sure 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap in the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t suffer a setback at Wednesday’s practice. Quite the opposite, in fact. “He had a good practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. At Wednesday’s practice, this video shot by Cody Krupp of Green Bay television station WLUK...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings final Week 2 injury report: Booth Jr. out, Peterson added
The Minnesota Vikings final injury report for week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles is out and there was bad news for the Vikings second-round pick. After missing practice each of the prior two days, word came out officially with the final injury report that Andrew Booth Jr. would be out for Monday’s game.
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Aaron Rodgers disappointed the Bears didn't trade Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off Sunday night, where Aaron Rodgers is staring down a 0-1 record to start the season following a rough 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Bears, one player Rodgers certainly would like to avoid...
Comments / 0