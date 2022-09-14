ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
AthlonSports.com

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers

Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Problem With Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton was irked by Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Christian Watson's big drop on the first play of the game Sunday. Watson, a rookie in his first NFL game, dropped a sure 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap in the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker

Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t suffer a setback at Wednesday’s practice. Quite the opposite, in fact. “He had a good practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. At Wednesday’s practice, this video shot by Cody Krupp of Green Bay television station WLUK...
