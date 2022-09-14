My mom and I have always shared an obsession with beauty products. At a young age, she taught me everything, from the importance of washing my face to how to paint my nails to what lipstick shades work with my complexion. That's why it's no surprise that she looks way younger than she actually is — she's in her 60s, but there's not a fine line or wrinkle on her face. Obviously, good genes are at work, but she also uses a myriad of products to upkeep her youthful glow. One of her favorites? The Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum.

