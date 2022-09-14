ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNN

Mejuri does fine jewelry differently with essentials that are sustainable and affordable

There are three main issues that apply to most jewelry on the market: It’s expensive, it’s impractical for everyday wear and it’s sourced and created using unethical practices. Fortunately, you can find pieces that are sustainable, versatile and a great value — if you know where to look. Female-founded jewelry brand Mejuri is on a mission to do fine jewelry differently with thoughtfully created essentials that help you build your own personal style and celebrate yourself every single day.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Find This $13 Fall Dress (& Tons Of Other Trendy Items) In This Secret Section Of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We love finding secret gems when it comes to online shopping. So when we stumbled across Amazon’s Outlet we were absolutely ecstatic. While Amazon’s prices are already affordable, there are tons of great deals available in the outlet section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

This Dress Is Exactly What You Need Going Into Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Though it may not feel like it, fall is swiftly approaching. With just a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to get your wardrobe ready for the new season. As the weather cools down, you need to bring out some transitional fashion pieces. Though this may be a bit tricky, we have the perfect dress to start with.
APPAREL
In Style

My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers

My mom and I have always shared an obsession with beauty products. At a young age, she taught me everything, from the importance of washing my face to how to paint my nails to what lipstick shades work with my complexion. That's why it's no surprise that she looks way younger than she actually is — she's in her 60s, but there's not a fine line or wrinkle on her face. Obviously, good genes are at work, but she also uses a myriad of products to upkeep her youthful glow. One of her favorites? The Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

See The Fashion Phenomenon That Stars Like JLo Can’t Get Enough Of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a secret that Jennifer Lopez has major style. She’s known to keep things glamorous and chic wherever she goes. Last weekend, she was seen holding hands with her husband Ben Affleck during an intense Los Angeles heatwave. Even in this weather, she kept things stylish and cool. Lopez opted for a glowy white maxi dress paired with a surprising yet cute shoe – platform slippers.
BEAUTY & FASHION

