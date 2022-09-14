Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Henry County law enforcement continues efforts to bond with children in the community
Literacy has always been a top priority for anything that lands on Jacqueline Johnson’s desk. So when the Cochran Library branch manager was presented with an opportunity to host a meet and greet for children to get to know more about law enforcement personnel and first responders from their community, she was thrilled.
Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'
Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are looking for the furever homes in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
Stockbridge hands Hampton first loss of football season
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge football team handed the Hampton Hornets their first loss Friday, rolling to a 49-2 victory. Forcing turnovers and getting ahead early is what Tigers head coach Thomas Clark wanted from his team, which is 2-2 on the young season.
No. 22 Penn State runs roughshod over Auburn
Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and scored two of No. 22 Penn State's five rushing touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capitalized on four Auburn turnovers to beat the host Tigers 41-12 on Saturday afternoon. Penn State (3-0) defeated Auburn (2-1) for the second consecutive season and leads the all-time...
