Atlanta, GA

Clayton News Daily

Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure

ATLANTA — The state will funnel $130 million in federal COVID relief funds to Grady Memorial Hospital to help offset the impact of the looming closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The Republican governor and two Atlanta-area Democratic leaders addressed how Georgia’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Southern Regional Medical Center adds da Vinci Xi surgical system

RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has added the new da Vinci Xi Surgical System to its Surgical Suites, placing the hospital on the forefront in offering the latest in surgical options to its patients. The da Vinci Xi Surgical System combines state-of-the-art assisted surgical technologies allowing for minimally...
RIVERDALE, GA
