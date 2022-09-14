ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
AFP

California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices

California filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. Seattle-based Amazon is also likely concerned that the California lawsuit is a prelude to federal antitrust action, Saunders said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
TechCrunch

Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses

“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

New Jersey Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Store

A former New Jersey Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store. Police arrested Megan B. Tuttle on Wednesday after an investigation found she had stolen various amounts of cash from a Mansfield Township Walmart store while she was employed there on at least 15 occasions, according to a Thursday release from the Warren County’s prosecutor’s office. The total loss reported by Walmart amounted to $198,899. Tuttle was charged with theft, though a verdict has yet to be announced.  FN has reached out to Walmart for a comment. The news marks another incident of a Walmart employee being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Antitrust Law#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Walmart#California Ag#German#Cnn
Sourcing Journal

Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?

As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Walmart Borrows a Kohl's Idea to Take Down Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) built its retail business on the back of Amazon Prime, a service that has grown vast but launched as something very specific. When Amazon Prime started up in 2005, it offered unlimited two-day shipping in exchange for a membership fee. There were some caveats and exceptions, but that was the core offer.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man

Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy