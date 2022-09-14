A former New Jersey Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store. Police arrested Megan B. Tuttle on Wednesday after an investigation found she had stolen various amounts of cash from a Mansfield Township Walmart store while she was employed there on at least 15 occasions, according to a Thursday release from the Warren County’s prosecutor’s office. The total loss reported by Walmart amounted to $198,899. Tuttle was charged with theft, though a verdict has yet to be announced. FN has reached out to Walmart for a comment. The news marks another incident of a Walmart employee being...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO