FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
CNBC
Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service
Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices
California filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. Seattle-based Amazon is also likely concerned that the California lawsuit is a prelude to federal antitrust action, Saunders said.
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 stores. Here’s a map of ones on the list so far
Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of dozens of stores that it will close. The struggling home goods retailer said it will close about 150 namesake stores as it works to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales. The company is also laying off employees and secured...
Walmart making major change to stores in $57million update – but it’s bad news if you hate self-checkout
WALMART is investing $57million in three of its locations in an effort to revamp its stores to include more self-checkout options. The multi-million dollar investment will go towards a trio of locations in Puerto Rico to modernize them with up-to-date service and technology. According to Walmart's Public and Government Affairs...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Bed Bath & Beyond Has A List Of More Locations That Are Closing
Back in 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans for hundreds of store closings over the following two years. Specifics on which locations would shut down have trickled out over the next several months and now a list of 150 closings has been revealed. In addition to these dozens of...
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September
It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...
TechCrunch
Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses
“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
CNBC
Target CEO Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years, as company scraps retirement age
Target CEO Brian Cornell agreed to stay in the role for about three more years, as the board eliminated the company's retirement age of 65. Cornell, who is 63, has been Target's chief executive since 2014. Target CEO Brian Cornell has agreed to stay on in his role for about...
New Jersey Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Store
A former New Jersey Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store. Police arrested Megan B. Tuttle on Wednesday after an investigation found she had stolen various amounts of cash from a Mansfield Township Walmart store while she was employed there on at least 15 occasions, according to a Thursday release from the Warren County’s prosecutor’s office. The total loss reported by Walmart amounted to $198,899. Tuttle was charged with theft, though a verdict has yet to be announced. FN has reached out to Walmart for a comment. The news marks another incident of a Walmart employee being...
Retailers are flashing warning signs of tough times ahead. Here's why Walmart and Costco are poised to win if things worsen, while department stores could suffer.
Everyone from Dollar Tree to Walmart is benefitting from shoppers "trading down" to cheaper products, but it's hurting mid-range retailers.
Work-shy Apple employees launch petition after CEO Tim Cook announced workers would have to return to office three days a week
Apple staffers have hit back at the company's call for workers to return to the office at least three days a week next month - with a petition that argues the policy is too restrictive and ignores their successful shift to remote work during the pandemic. The petition comes in...
Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?
As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
DoorDash Customer Sparks Debate After Drivers Cancel Order Over $1.50 Tip
"DoorDash is a luxury and people are using their time, cars, and own money to bring you food," one commenter wrote. "No one owes you free delivery."
Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service
America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Borrows a Kohl's Idea to Take Down Amazon
Amazon (AMZN) built its retail business on the back of Amazon Prime, a service that has grown vast but launched as something very specific. When Amazon Prime started up in 2005, it offered unlimited two-day shipping in exchange for a membership fee. There were some caveats and exceptions, but that was the core offer.
Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man
Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
