Adams County, MS

Natchez Democrat

Doris Thomas Polk

Funeral services for Doris Thomas Polk, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Concordia Park, Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Christopher Robinson will officiate. Visitation and Order of Eastern Star ceremonies will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Hugh Wyatt

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Hugh Wyatt, 64, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County

ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3. Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bessie Mae Williams Prater

Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

William James Blowe, Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for William James Blowe, Jr., 78, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Don Patrick Paige

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Don Paige,55, of Ferriday, who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in West Monroe, LA, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at the Paige Cemetery under the direction...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

British car show takes place Saturday on the Natchez Bluff

NATCHEZ — The British are coming to Natchez on four wheels, or two, during the annual Mississippi English Motor Club’s British car show this Saturday on the Natchez Bluff. The festivities start at 10 a.m. and most cars will join the lineup by 11 a.m. on Saturday, organizer John Turbeville said. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Thompson announces $160,000 grant for Alcorn State

NATCHEZ — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $160,000 in Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to Alcorn State University to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Alcorn State University is proposing the Community Radicalization...
NATCHEZ, MS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Natchez Democrat

Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy

BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez Democrat

Benny Nix, Jr.

FAYETTE — Services for Benny Nix, Jr, 59, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
KNOE TV8

Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Samuel Coley Sr.

NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Samuel Coley, Sr., 85, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 7, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Pastor Larry Shannon, officiating. Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time

NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
NATCHEZ, MS

