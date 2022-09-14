Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Doris Thomas Polk
Funeral services for Doris Thomas Polk, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Concordia Park, Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Christopher Robinson will officiate. Visitation and Order of Eastern Star ceremonies will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO RECAP: Missed Natchez Adams School District’s homecoming parade? See some of it here
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District celebrated a 2022 Homecoming Parade through downtown Natchez on Friday afternoon. The parade included students from elementary up to high school with members of each school’s homecoming court. The parade also included guests, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats, Natchez police...
listenupyall.com
Natchez historic preservation board reviews efforts to restore Nellie’s brothel
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The owner of the Natchez house that operated as Nellie’s brothel assured city preservation officials that he’s trying to stabilize the dilapidated structure. At a meeting Wednesday of the Natchez Preservation Commission, J.T. Robinson was warned that the city could take legal action forcing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Hugh Wyatt
FAYETTE — Graveside services for Hugh Wyatt, 64, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County
ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino
The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3. Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.
Natchez Democrat
Bessie Mae Williams Prater
Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
William James Blowe, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for William James Blowe, Jr., 78, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the...
Natchez Democrat
Don Patrick Paige
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Don Paige,55, of Ferriday, who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in West Monroe, LA, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at the Paige Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
British car show takes place Saturday on the Natchez Bluff
NATCHEZ — The British are coming to Natchez on four wheels, or two, during the annual Mississippi English Motor Club’s British car show this Saturday on the Natchez Bluff. The festivities start at 10 a.m. and most cars will join the lineup by 11 a.m. on Saturday, organizer John Turbeville said. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
Thompson announces $160,000 grant for Alcorn State
NATCHEZ — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $160,000 in Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to Alcorn State University to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Alcorn State University is proposing the Community Radicalization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy
BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Natchez Democrat
Benny Nix, Jr.
FAYETTE — Services for Benny Nix, Jr, 59, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Merit Health Natchez to host community blood Tuesday; blood mobiles will be in employee parking lot
NATCHEZ — The month of September draws attention to blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, which are the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Vitalant is teaming up with Merit Health Natchez to host local community blood drive in observance of Blood Cancer Awareness...
KNOE TV8
Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.
Natchez Democrat
Samuel Coley Sr.
NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Samuel Coley, Sr., 85, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 7, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Pastor Larry Shannon, officiating. Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.
Natchez Democrat
Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time
NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
Comments / 0