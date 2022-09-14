Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Thrillist
A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks
Food truck parks are one of Austin’s signatures, right up there with excellent live music, beautiful walking trails, and less-than-stellar traffic lanes. As the fall heads our way, and the weather gets ever so slightly cooler, now more than ever is the time for some blissful outdoor dining. The...
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
houstoniamag.com
8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall
Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Crisis capacity’: Austin Animal Center urging adoptions at Saturday event
The Austin Animal Center is at crisis capacity and closed intake earlier this week in an attempt to manage the number of animals already at the overcrowded shelter.
3 new places to get food in Austin this fall
Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ at South Congress bar
Crews arrived at Crow Bar around 4:30 a.m. and found an exterior deck completely involved in the fire, according to AFD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon
AUSTIN, Texas - A fatal crash caused a closure of all lanes on I-35 in South Austin Saturday night, with northbound lanes remaining closed Sunday morning. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
Heat remains for several days
Autumn begins Thursday at 8:04 p.m. However, it will feel like early August. -- Rich Segal
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
Eater
Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop
While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
Homeless encampments removed from Roy G. Guerrero Park, debris cleanup underway
The City of Austin and its partners have helped 92 individuals move from an encampment in Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park to the City-owned Northbridge and Southbridge shelters.
Comments / 0