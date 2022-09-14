The actor Sterling K. Brown filmed his new film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. in Atlanta, and he was happy to spend time in a place he and his family are pondering a move to. “It was wonderful on a couple of different levels. As a Black man, there are few cities in these United States that are chocolate-y in their essence, and Atlanta is one of those,” says Brown. “To be in a city with a thriving middle class, with neighborhoods full of homes that are 3,000 square feet and the majority are African-American, that was something I was [not] thoroughly unaccustomed to. It warmed my heart in the most delectable of ways.”

