Read full article on original website
Related
I took my first major train ride through the US and there are 8 things I wish I knew before trying this type of travel
Insider's reporter took her first train trip on the Rocky Mountaineer from Colorado to Utah. She wished she anticipated delays and brought binoculars.
Amtrak cancels three long-distance routes ahead of potential railroad strike
Amtrak announced the cancellation of three long-distance, nationwide routes that rely on freight lines beginning on Tuesday, citing a potential strike from railroad workers by the end of this week. Amtrak, which operates on more than 21,000 miles of tracks, is not involved with the negotiations between railroad workers and...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man drove his family all night to make his brother's wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to a different country then canceled their replacement
After booking a flight from Seattle to Vermont, the passenger was surprised to receive an email asking to prepare for his "upcoming trip to Canada."
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs
Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you
Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Strike could send coal off the rails
A dispute between railroad companies and their workers could deliver a major setback to the nation’s coal industry, while hamstringing transportation infrastructure and disrupting the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Rail accounts for about 28 percent of U.S. freight, but certain industries rely on it...
U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.
freightwaves.com
Railroads wind down some operations; White House eyes options to move freight
The U.S.-based Class I railroads have been taking steps this week to prepare for a potential strike by union members after midnight Friday by embargoing security-sensitive material and even winding down operations for intermodal and temperature-controlled rail traffic. On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will close all its gates to...
Amtrak restoring canceled trains after tentative agreement reached
Amtrak is reversing its plans to cancel long-distance train trips after rail unions and freight railways reached a tentative contract agreement this week, avoiding a strike. “Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures,” the company said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
How I Travel: Sterling K. Brown Looks for Rainbows in Kauai
The actor Sterling K. Brown filmed his new film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. in Atlanta, and he was happy to spend time in a place he and his family are pondering a move to. “It was wonderful on a couple of different levels. As a Black man, there are few cities in these United States that are chocolate-y in their essence, and Atlanta is one of those,” says Brown. “To be in a city with a thriving middle class, with neighborhoods full of homes that are 3,000 square feet and the majority are African-American, that was something I was [not] thoroughly unaccustomed to. It warmed my heart in the most delectable of ways.”
ConsumerAffairs
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
Comments / 0