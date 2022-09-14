Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan
Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
What’s Happening in Michigan This Weekend: Cars, Boats, & More
A partly sunny weekend in the mid-80s in mid-September? That's our forecast. That means it's a perfect weekend to get out and do something in Michigan!. Here are some fun events you'll find happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. Michigan Irish Music Festival. The Michigan Irish Music Festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Snowiest Cities?
Old man winter is not here yet, but that SOB will be lurking around soon enough. Two things are guaranteed during a Michigan winter - it will be cold and there will be snow. That's a given, but which cities in the Great Lakes State will get the most snow? That is the question.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way
Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You
Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains
If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Why Do People Want To Do the Dune Climb in Michigan?
This is a genuine question. All over social media, well...really just Tiktok if I'm being honest, I've been seeing video after video of people attempting the Dune Climb in Michigan. And, for the life of me, I can't imagine any possible reason why anyone would catapult themselves down a sandy mountain and then have to climb back UP.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
Why Are MSP’s “Blue Goose” Cruisers The Only Ones Still Using These Lights?
I grew up watching TV Land and Nick At Nite, so older TV shows and movies with classic cars and cop cars are no stranger to me. One of my favorite chase scenes, ever, is from Blues Brothers. Something about watching hundreds of cop cars careening off a steep ledge just makes me giggle.
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0