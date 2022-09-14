ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan

Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinaw City, MI
City
Mackinac Island, MI
1240 WJIM

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?

Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
1240 WJIM

Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way

Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Pure Michigan#The Great Lakes#Beaver Island#Uninhabited Island#Travel Destinations
1240 WJIM

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You

Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains

If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
1240 WJIM

Why Do People Want To Do the Dune Climb in Michigan?

This is a genuine question. All over social media, well...really just Tiktok if I'm being honest, I've been seeing video after video of people attempting the Dune Climb in Michigan. And, for the life of me, I can't imagine any possible reason why anyone would catapult themselves down a sandy mountain and then have to climb back UP.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy