Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
WILX-TV
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle has died
A Grand Ledge city official has confirmed Thursday that Mayor Thom Sowle has died. He was appointed mayor in June 2018 and was later elected in 2019.
Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
WKHM
Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney: “Having Been Homeless Before, I Understand Directly What It Feels Like”
Stop lights, sidewalks, parks, freeway on and off ramps, the exit of a drive thru window. It’s in these places and more where it seems area homeless are spending their time. Some, not all, of these individuals can be aggressive in asking for money at times. Jackson Mayor Daniel...
New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial
JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
Jackson residents can tidy up their properties during city’s fall clean-up day
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is hosting an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Clean-up Day is 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Department of Public Works Operations Center, 521 Water St. The event is free and open to all city residents.
WILX-TV
Jackson residents come together to remember victims of violence
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A monument stands high to remember dozens of residents that were killed in violent crimes at the Cascades park in Jackson. 100 names and pictures sit on the stone. Daveda Quinn’s granddaughter, Sha’Nya, was killed in August of 2021 at just the age of 18. Ever...
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
Jackson City Council hits the pause button on a housing project
Jackson city officials are looking at creating transitional housing, but a recent vote signals the City Council wants different options.
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Lansing police investigating a hit and run
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a hit and run.
WILX-TV
One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old boy is locked up tonight while police investigate a shooting. Lansing Police said they found a gun along a road near Dunkel after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said one person might have been shot but they did not know where that person was. Officers are looking for a black Dodge but we do not know the model.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Residents still have concerns after Waverly Place Apartments renovations
The Lansing Housing Commission spent millions of dollars to renovate Waverly Place Apartments, but some residents said those renovations weren’t done properly.
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rice pudding and Coneys are as popular as pizza at Andy’s Pizza
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that’s stayed the same is Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island. It all started in 1959 when Nick Todoroff owned Nippy Grill on the city’s southside. However, the building his business was in was destroyed during Jackson’s Belden Road Urban Renewal project in the early 1960s.
