‘Quiet Quitting’: A new term for the ancient art of slacking your way to a paycheck
Slow-playing your job out of boredom, apathy or distraction is a practice as old as the work-reward employment model itself but the tradition is earning new notoriety on social media thanks, it seems, to a catchy new title — “quiet quitting.”. What sounds, at first, like an alliterative...
Forget 'Quiet Quitting.' Here's How to Actually Set Boundaries at Work
How to set boundaries at work before getting to the point of disengaging completely.
Non-Rich People Are Sharing Out-Of-Touch Advice That Rich People Need To Just Stop Giving
"If you think gas is too expensive, just buy an electric car."
Parents Magazine
I Apologize to My Kids When I'm Wrong So They Know Their Feelings Matter
I grew up in the days of "what I say goes," where everybody on the block knew you by name and whose baby or grandbaby you were. Your parents would know if someone saw you misbehaving before you were even home. Back then, children were to be seen and not heard. And most importantly, what our parents said was law—there were no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Children's feelings aside, we were taught to respect our elders and never, ever question what they said because it was considered rude.
Men, What Were Your Dad's Most Toxic Beliefs And How Did They Impact You?
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
The pandemic changed what it means to have a 'good death'
When considering what a “good death” is, most people in North America would likely say something along the lines of living to at least 75, and painlessly passing away at home in their sleep would constitute a good life and, most importantly, a good death. One of the key features of the “good death” narrative is being at home. So, what do we mean by home and how important is the idea or feeling of “being at home” to a good death? Home is more than just a structure. It is textures, smells, sounds and atmosphere. It is a sticky table...
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
How well do you know yourself? How about the world around you? While I'd like to think I know myself well, I always find there is more to learn. And when it comes to the world, oh my - how little I know!
psychologytoday.com
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?
Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
People think they should talk less to be liked, but new research suggests you should speak up
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we've also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our paper, recently published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, sheds light on the prevalence of these beliefs and how they are mistaken in two ways.
‘I was lacking deeper connection’: can online friends be the answer to loneliness?
I was raised not to talk to strangers. Strangers, I was taught as a child, are people we’ve never met before, therefore we don’t know them. Childhood me would have been horrified to know that, now in my 30s, I frequently engage with complete randoms without giving it much thought. I’m not just talking about shop staff who make the mistake of asking me how my day is going, only to be met with a very honest, over-sharing response. I mean the way that social media apps have evolved to illicit a reaction or response, how my thumb reflexively double-taps a metronome as I scroll, giving iambic rhythm to the red hearts that pulse before my eyes. I am not alone in counting people I’ve connected with online as my friends, but how do these friendships compare to those we have in person?
‘Oh well, wine o’clock’: what midlife women say about drinking and why it’s hard to stop
New research finds women’s relationship with alcohol can differ depending on their social class – for some it’s a social celebration, for others relief from loneliness and stress
calmsage.com
Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!
Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
Psych Centra
What is Repetition Compulsion?
Repetition compulsion involves repeating painful situations that occurred in the past. It’s a way to ease tension from physical or emotional trauma, but it doesn’t always work that way. Repetition compulsion or trauma re-enactment involves unconsciously recreating early trauma. Someone experiencing this compulsion repeats emotionally or physically painful...
calmsage.com
Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!
We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
Nursing Times
‘We need to be aware of the power of touch’
As student nurses some of the main buzz words we hear during our first year, centred around effectively communicating with patients, are empathy and compassion, phatic communication, active listening, humanised care, empowerment, respect and trust. All important and powerful nouns, which send us out into placement with the determination to...
A Unique Perspective On Aging
The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
