Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum

The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
Stockbridge hands Hampton first loss of football season

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge football team handed the Hampton Hornets their first loss Friday, rolling to a 49-2 victory. Forcing turnovers and getting ahead early is what Tigers head coach Thomas Clark wanted from his team, which is 2-2 on the young season.
No. 22 Penn State runs roughshod over Auburn

Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and scored two of No. 22 Penn State's five rushing touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capitalized on four Auburn turnovers to beat the host Tigers 41-12 on Saturday afternoon. Penn State (3-0) defeated Auburn (2-1) for the second consecutive season and leads the all-time...
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are looking for the furever homes in Butts County

If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
