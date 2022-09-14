Read full article on original website
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana POA cooks lunch for Sonrise residents
The Fontana Police Officers Association recently cooked lunch for the residents of the Sonrise Senior Citizen Villas, located on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana. One of Fontana’s most respected business leaders is Draymond Crawford, who originally suggested that the POA consider cooking for the seniors. According to Fontana POA...
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School today after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus, officials said,
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims
Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
orangecountytribune.com
Arrested dead at SA hospital
A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga
Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
tsl.news
‘I feel like I’m less accessible’: Pomona, Scripps students say off-campus housing continues to cause frustration, uncertainty
With the 5Cs still dealing with a housing crisis, students have been placed in off-campus housing for the second year in a row leaving some to figure out how to adjust to life outside their respective colleges’ residential communities. Currently, the colleges use different off-campus complexes to house students....
Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area
A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 27-year-old father in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area.
Ex-Huntington Beach police officer avoids jail for 'prank'
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
vvng.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into the same Apple Valley business twice in one night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after burglarizing the same business twice on the same night. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Open Water Aquarium.
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
localocnews.com
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
