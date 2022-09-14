ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana POA cooks lunch for Sonrise residents

The Fontana Police Officers Association recently cooked lunch for the residents of the Sonrise Senior Citizen Villas, located on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana. One of Fontana’s most respected business leaders is Draymond Crawford, who originally suggested that the POA consider cooking for the seniors. According to Fontana POA...
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims

Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
orangecountytribune.com

Arrested dead at SA hospital

A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
KTLA

Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
