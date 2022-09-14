ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Before You Go: Primavera Sound LA Updated Set Times, Updated Map & more

Primavera Sound LA kicks off today, Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Before you go, make sure you know! Grab the updated Primavera Sound LA set times, festival map and some important details below that will benefit your music festival experience. Don’t show up only to be turned away to switch out a bag or because of some guidelines you might have missed on the Primavera website or in your ticket email. We got you!
5 Latinx Indie Music Artists and Bands You Need To Listen to Now

In celebration of the first day of Latinx Heritage Month / Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of our favorite artists and bands that just so happen to be of Latine heritage. For years, Latinx have been overlooked when it comes to indie music, these artists are some of the most underrepresented in this expansive genre, but that’s been changing. While mainstream music media and brands are finally getting on board, we here at Grimy Goods have been about it since day 1.
