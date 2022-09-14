In celebration of the first day of Latinx Heritage Month / Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of our favorite artists and bands that just so happen to be of Latine heritage. For years, Latinx have been overlooked when it comes to indie music, these artists are some of the most underrepresented in this expansive genre, but that’s been changing. While mainstream music media and brands are finally getting on board, we here at Grimy Goods have been about it since day 1.

