The Butters Realty & Management Industrial Brokerage Team of JC Conte, SIOR and Brian T. Ahearn, CCIM represented the interest of Challenge Warehousing, Inc. in its 82,192-square-foot industrial lease at 1900 NE 7th Avenue in Dania Beach. Tom O’Loughlin and Larry Genet with CBRE represented the Landlord, Link Logistics in...

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO