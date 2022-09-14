Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 20 Ole Miss dominates on ground, blanks Georgia Tech 42-0
Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV each had two rushing touchdowns as the No. 20 Rebels walloped host Georgia Tech 42-0 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Evans, a transfer from TCU, posted a game-high 134 yards on 18 rushes. True freshman Judkins went for 98...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
ATLANTA — Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery — a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Beneficial rains will slow California fires but only temporarily, experts say
A new storm system will arrive on the West Coast this weekend, bringing beneficial rain to northern and central California. Some experts believe the storm could bring enough rain to the region to slow the ongoing fire season. Against the odds, an early and substantial rain event appears likely for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum
The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Puerto Rico braces for approaching Tropical Storm Fiona, which may strengthen into a hurricane
Tropical Storm Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits Puerto Rico on Sunday, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is already bearing down on Puerto Rico about 65 miles south-southeast of the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Distribution of ARPA funds by Salvation Army under investigation
COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud. The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 22 Penn State runs roughshod over Auburn
Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and scored two of No. 22 Penn State's five rushing touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capitalized on four Auburn turnovers to beat the host Tigers 41-12 on Saturday afternoon. Penn State (3-0) defeated Auburn (2-1) for the second consecutive season and leads the all-time...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Coastal flooding and damaging winds are imminent as storm bears down on Alaskan shore
Flooding and damaging winds are beginning to affect portions of Alaska's western coast early Saturday as a powerful storm threatens the region over the weekend. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok could potentially deliver the state's strongest storm in over a decade, forecasters have said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster
CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims
COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:. • Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
Comments / 0