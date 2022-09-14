ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No. 20 Ole Miss dominates on ground, blanks Georgia Tech 42-0

Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV each had two rushing touchdowns as the No. 20 Rebels walloped host Georgia Tech 42-0 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Evans, a transfer from TCU, posted a game-high 134 yards on 18 rushes. True freshman Judkins went for 98...
ATLANTA, GA
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
COLUMBIA, SC
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum

The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
GILLETTE, WY
UPDATE: Distribution of ARPA funds by Salvation Army under investigation

COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud. The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
No. 22 Penn State runs roughshod over Auburn

Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and scored two of No. 22 Penn State's five rushing touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capitalized on four Auburn turnovers to beat the host Tigers 41-12 on Saturday afternoon. Penn State (3-0) defeated Auburn (2-1) for the second consecutive season and leads the all-time...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster

CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
CONYERS, GA
Traffic
Politics
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims

COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:. • Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

