Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
