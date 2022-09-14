A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership.Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo, New York — the first Starbucks to form a union — said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. Since that vote last December, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.In a letter to her manager, which Brisack shared with The Associated Press, Brisack said Starbucks has refused to accommodate her availability...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO