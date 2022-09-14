Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
"In our first year in office ... I actually broke John Adams's record of casting the most tiebreaking votes in a single term," Harris said.
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III broke with much of his party on Tuesday to declare Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that the Mexican border is secure to be "dead wrong." Harris told NBC over the weekend that "the border is secure" and that such security is a priority...
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
AOL Corp
Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months
As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Poll shows Nevada Republican candidates gaining support in midterm election
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Emerson College Polling, 8 News Now, and The Hill shows key Nevada midterm races have shifted in favor of Republicans since July. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s support declined by 3 points while support for her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt rose by 1 point.
Beating expectations in November could leave Democrats stuck with Biden in 2024
The midterm elections could go a long way toward determining whether President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024.
thecentersquare.com
Independent voters say Biden’s attacks on ‘MAGA Republicans’ went too far
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has turned up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he calls the “ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican party, but new polling shows most Americans fear his comments are too divisive. Biden’s rhetoric, and the concern that he has...
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
Kamala Harris says she will 'proudly' run with Joe Biden if he proceeds with his plans to seek reelection in 2024
VP Kamala Harris said she'll "proudly" run on a ticket with Biden if he seeks reelection in 2024. Harris on NBC's "Meet the Press" remarked on the relationship that she enjoys with the president. "We have a real friendship, and I cherish that," she said during an interview that aired...
Independent voters are now leaning toward Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections: WSJ poll
Independents are now leaning toward Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, per a WSJ poll. In the survey, independents backed Democrats 38%-35%, compared to the GOP's 12-point edge in March. The poll also showed President Joe Biden's approval rating at 45%, with 54% expressing disapproval. Two months ahead of the...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Two backed by Trump win in New Hampshire
(The Center Square) – Far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc squeaked out a win in New Hampshire's U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, setting the stage for a November match-up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who has backed former Republican President Donald Trump's...
