ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
El Paso, TX
State
Missouri State
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Del Rio, TX
City
Austin, TX
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Npr#Sunset Limited#Sunset Station#The Texas Eagle
nowcastsa.com

MAP: San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhoods (Yes, Literally)

The following story was originally published at Deceleration News by Greg Harman. Heat Island Effect means that temperatures across a city can vary widely due to differences in development, greenspace, transportation networks, and other factors. A Deceleration analysis shows that greater downtown San Antonio and the northwest zone, including the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project

(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy