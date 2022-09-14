ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

dayton.com

Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth

Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield

Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport

CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering woman to be honored with lifetime award from Dayton Music Club

KETTERING — The Dayton Music Club will pay tribute to a Kettering woman whose contributions to local arts and education span decades, with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Katsuyama will receive the honor this weekend. She has performed as the principal cellist with a variety of ensembles that include the Dayton Philharmonic and the Wright State University Symphony orchestras, according to the DMC.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area

A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern

DD Pearson, former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. If you’ve missed her food, now is your chance to relive the delicious goodness. The Sugar Guild, formerly located on Wayne Avenue...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors

Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families

Can you imagine getting through a Dayton winter without a warm coat or a pair of mittens?. Thanks to the popular Coats for Kids project, needy families in the Miami Valley can stay cozy with coats and accessories donated by generous folks in the Miami Valley, including many of our Make a Difference readers. The drive, led by WDTN and Dayton’s CW, is now in its 39th year.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
NORWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
DAYTON, OH

