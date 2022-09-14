Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
dayton.com
Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth
Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
dayton.com
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists
In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
dayton.com
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
dayton.com
Kettering woman to be honored with lifetime award from Dayton Music Club
KETTERING — The Dayton Music Club will pay tribute to a Kettering woman whose contributions to local arts and education span decades, with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Katsuyama will receive the honor this weekend. She has performed as the principal cellist with a variety of ensembles that include the Dayton Philharmonic and the Wright State University Symphony orchestras, according to the DMC.
dayton.com
Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area
A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
dayton.com
Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern
DD Pearson, former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. If you’ve missed her food, now is your chance to relive the delicious goodness. The Sugar Guild, formerly located on Wayne Avenue...
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
dayton.com
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families
Can you imagine getting through a Dayton winter without a warm coat or a pair of mittens?. Thanks to the popular Coats for Kids project, needy families in the Miami Valley can stay cozy with coats and accessories donated by generous folks in the Miami Valley, including many of our Make a Difference readers. The drive, led by WDTN and Dayton’s CW, is now in its 39th year.
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
