Manase Mose shares traits with Andy Brewster and broke his UNT record for career starts last week

North Texas center Manase Mose protects quarterback Austin Aune during the Mean Green's loss to SMU earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. Mose became UNT's all-time leader in games started when he played in his 51st game last week in UNT's win over Texas Southern. Al Key/DRC

Manase Mose stood at the podium late Saturday night following a win over Texas Southern and took a moment to reflect on all that has transpired since Sept. 1, 2018.

The North Texas senior offensive lineman has played center and guard, been battered and bruised, and been named one of the top players at his position in Conference USA — accomplishments that pale in comparison to the milestone he reached in the Mean Green’s win over the Tigers.

North Texas Hall of Fame center Andy Brewster was one of the key players on UNT's teams that won 26 straight Sun Belt Conference games beginning in 2001. UNT sports information