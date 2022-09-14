Manase Mose shares traits with Andy Brewster and broke his UNT record for career starts last week
Manase Mose stood at the podium late Saturday night following a win over Texas Southern and took a moment to reflect on all that has transpired since Sept. 1, 2018.
The North Texas senior offensive lineman has played center and guard, been battered and bruised, and been named one of the top players at his position in Conference USA — accomplishments that pale in comparison to the milestone he reached in the Mean Green’s win over the Tigers.
Comments / 0