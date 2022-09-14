Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean today. A few showers are possible, especially along the coast. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches. High pressure moves in for most of the week, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with higher humidity.
live5news.com
Picture Perfect Weather Continues. Watching Fiona!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High Pressure is building into the area to bring more nice weather our way. Look for a “Dome of Delight” Friday!! An old front off the coast and low pressure working along it may try to spin back a few coastal clouds over the weekend but the chance of showers will only be 20% or so. Highs will stay in the mid 80′s for Friday and the weekend with overnight lows in the 60′s inland and lower 70′s on the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today at the beaches as well. Next week looks to be mostly dry for the start with highs warming into the mid to upper 80′s by Monday and Tuesday.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days. The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to...
live5news.com
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
The Post and Courier
A growing market: James Island
When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
Mobile home damaged during Thursday afternoon fire in Cainhoy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was damaged during a Thursday afternoon fire in the Cainhoy community. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a mobile home off Cainhoy Road just after 1:00 p.m. Firefighters reported seeing smoke and fire as they arrived at the scene. The […]
Crash brings down power lines, blocks part of Orange Grove Rd in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A crash on Orange Grove Road has brought down power lines and blocked a portion of the roadway. According to the Charleston Police Department, a crash occurred Saturday morning on Orange Grove Road between Manchester and Winchester Road. The power lines are down at the crash location. Orange Grove Road between […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Crash on I-526 clears, backup to Don Holt Bridge eases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that caused a backup for about three miles to the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday morning has cleared. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. and blocked the right lane near the Rhett Avenue exit at mile marker 19. As of 6:25 a.m.,...
live5news.com
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
live5news.com
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston County School District shakes things up
The chairman of the Charleston County School Board on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from the coming school board election in November. The Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, who has served on the board since 2014, said he wanted to “pursue other opportunities.” There are five other candidates for the western Charleston County seat, including incumbent Helen Frazier.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
