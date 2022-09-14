Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Class of 2024 wing Caleb Williams to visit IU for Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana’s visitor list for Hoosier Hysteria continues to grow. On Thursday, Prep Hoops reporter Colby Giacubeno said 2024 wing Caleb Williams will be in Bloomington for a visit the weekend of Oct. 7. Indiana offered Williams at the end of July after a highly productive month on the Nike...
thedailyhoosier.com
5-star class of 2024 IU basketball recruiting target Asa Newell has official visit scheduled
Indiana will have class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell on campus for an official visit this fall. Jacob Rudner of 247Sports was the first to report the news, and multiple reports followed. This will be Newell’s second trip to the IU campus. He was in Indiana for a summer...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's matchup against Western Kentucky in Week 3
Indiana will have an important non-conference game against Western Kentucky in Week 3. Both teams head into this contest with 2-0 records. Indiana will look to get to 3-0 and the same can be said for Western Kentucky. ESPN predicted the outcome of this game and it might not sit...
WKRC
Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WLWT 5
Ryle High School junior kicks 60-yard goal seconds after kickoff against Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — A Ryle High School Junior made school history Thursday after he scored a 60-yard goal within seconds of kickoff. During the varsity soccer match between Ryle and Boone County high schools, Josh Line saw an opportunity when he noticed the goalie off his line and went for the goal shot and ended up making it from 60 yards.
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
Kait 8
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE/Gray News) – A 10-year-old football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior. Treven Ball played for a youth football team in Indiana. His family said he loved his friends, family and football. “It was just four days ago he was...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
eaglecountryonline.com
Cecil's Slice Of Pie
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
buildingindiana.com
New Planned Industrial Park on the Way
Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
thestatehousefile.com
State rep and five other elected Indiana officials on leaked Oath Keepers member list
INDIANAPOLIS—State Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, was one of 81 elected officials nationwide identified as a member of the Oath Keepers in an Anti-Defamation League report. The report comes after nonprofit transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets leaked a September 2021 list of more than 38,000 Oath Keepers members.
