Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
4Star Politics: More trouble for Kansas foster care program
Controversy flares again over the Kansas foster care program after a state agency fails to publish sex abuse data required by state law.
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
KWCH.com
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
KWCH.com
Congratulations! Couple engaged at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for love, you might need to head out to the Kansas State Fair. The fair shared photos on Friday, showing Dusty and Jordan’s engagement. Dusty popped the question Thursday, accompanied by music from a performer sitting at/riding along with a rolling piano.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
hppr.org
The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Suspect arrested in fatal south Wichita shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Comments / 2