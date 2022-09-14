ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 2

Related
Salina Post

Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas

HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KOCO

California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
LJWORLD

Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmuw#District Court
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Congratulations! Couple engaged at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for love, you might need to head out to the Kansas State Fair. The fair shared photos on Friday, showing Dusty and Jordan’s engagement. Dusty popped the question Thursday, accompanied by music from a performer sitting at/riding along with a rolling piano.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KWCH.com

Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

COVID tests available for Kansas households

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy