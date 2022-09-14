ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day

Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
The Associated Press

Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Alcántara used a translator for most of his postgame interview following his three-run homer in the 10th inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The questions would come in English. Alcántara responded in Spanish. That is, until he was asked if he was looking for a fastball during his clutch at-bat. No translator needed for that one. “Yeah,” he said, grinning. “I was looking fastball.”
Yardbarker

Ross Stripling has been this year’s Marco Estrada (and should be part of the Blue Jays’ plans moving forward)

At this point, it’s no longer a surprise when Ross Stripling makes a strong start, it’s an expectation. Stripling dominated the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday evening, scattering one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over the course of six-and-one-third innings. The Blue Jays won the game handily and have a chance to take four of five from the Rays on Thursday afternoon with Kevin Gausman on the hill.
numberfire.com

Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
The Associated Press

Cards' Wainwright, Molina make record 325th start as battery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th career start together on Wednesday night, setting a major league record for most as a battery. The St. Louis duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior the game against Milwaukee. “A lot has taken place in that time span and that’s why I think this record is pretty darn cool,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before the game. “I don’t see anyone coming close to ever reaching it again.”
FanNation Fastball

PODCAST: Bob Nightengale on Miguel Cairo, Tony La Russa's Future

USA Today's Bob Nightengale visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the week's baseball news, including the Chicago White Sox' success with acting manager Miguel Cairo, and what the future could hold for Cairo and manager Tony La Russa. Bob and Jack also discuss Aaron Judge's home run chase, Albert Pujols' quest for 700 home runs, the MLB playoff race, and much more.
