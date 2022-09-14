ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th career start together on Wednesday night, setting a major league record for most as a battery. The St. Louis duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior the game against Milwaukee. “A lot has taken place in that time span and that’s why I think this record is pretty darn cool,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before the game. “I don’t see anyone coming close to ever reaching it again.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO