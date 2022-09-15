ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'Much Ado About Nothing' gets a modern take at DCPA

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBjR7_0hvuwFGC00

Much To Do About Nothing opens at the DCPA soon, our Dillon Thomas learned first hand about the new 02:21

More than 400 years after Shakespeare first premiered the classic "Much Ado About Nothing," the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to unveil its modern take on the tale. The show, which opens at the DCPA at the end of September, combines comedy, romance, music and dancing in a way that will help modern theatergoers better experience Shakespeare.

CBS

"We are set in the Mediterranean," said Jennifer Paredes, an actress who portrays Hero in the show. "There's marriage and love in the air."

Paredes joined Gerrard James, cast as Claudio in the show, for an interview with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

James and Paredes both expressed their joy in portraying classic characters in their own unique ways.

"It is fun to play the comedic aspect to it, but also play off each other, relationship-wise," James said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p445p_0hvuwFGC00
CBS

The show is based in the 1930s and largely surrounds the return to the home of many soldiers. While most of the show is lighthearted and joyous, James said he has grown to appreciate the plot's ability to pivot to a serious tone quickly.

"Things are lite. People are falling in love. And then the big wedding scene happens and we have this dramatic turn," James said. "(Characters are) dealing with falling in love with someone and not knowing if their love is going to be requited or not."

The artists cast in the show are also tasked with dancing throughout. Those CBS News Colorado spoke with said they all had to learn how to Tango and Waltz to be in the show.

"It was a little jarring at first for me because I had never really moved in that way," Paredes admitted.

However, the cast has adopted the motions of the dances and tied them in to better portray the storyline.

If you would like to see Much Ado About Nothing, visit DenverCenter.org .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Cleo Parker Robinson & Adonis Rose talk about new collaboration

CBS News Colorado is dedicated to Elevating Black Voices in our communities. Denver treasure Cleo Parker Robinson is a prime example, as her dance company is performing a world premiere on Saturday night. It's called "Sacred Spaces?," a production that focuses on a topic not often discussed: injustices to Black churches.Recently, CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White sat down with Robinson and Adonis Rose, the Artistic Director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, to talk about their new collaboration. "We've been doing pieces about social justice for a long time," explained Robinson. "This one is close to our hearts. We are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved

One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project.  "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

End of Summer heatwave before cold front brings in Fall chill and rain

DENVER(CBS)-  The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over the eastern plains will be surging to over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. More 70s and 80s will show up in the mountains and western slope.The end of Summer heatwave should hold on thru Tuesday. But, that may end up being the lasts 90 degree day of the year for Denver.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with a third of the state feeling the chill on Wednesday afternoon.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm. And it looks like the cooler weather will hang around thru the end of the month!
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

"We Back Now" -- Broncos super fan drops song for new season

Meet Andrew Young, AKA The Mad Fanatic. His song "We Back Now" just came out, right in time for the Broncos home opener. "It was literally the day I found out we were getting Russell Wilson. and I was like bruh, we're back," he told CBS Colorado's Dominic Garcia. This Broncos super fan doesn't even live in Colorado, he's actually in Connecticut. Andrew's love affair with the team all started with a color and a string of Broncos Super Bowls in the 90s. "My favorite color is orange and when I started watching football the Broncos were better than the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

How hot did DPS classrooms get during last week's heat wave?

A September heat wave is being blamed for forcing students out of their classrooms at more than 30 Denver Public Schools."It's hot, very hot," 11-year-old Ingrid said.But how hot was it?A music room at Goldrick Elementary reached 85 degrees, at 5:30 a.m. while the temperature outside sat at 62 degrees."Anytime the classrooms reach into the 80s we get concerned," Trena Marsal said.Marsal is the facilities director for DPS she says air conditioning planned for 24 of the 55 schools without it, will make it easier to avoid those concerns.But it will come at a cost the last estimate by the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Skyscape offers view to Colorado skies in Green Mountain Falls

Tucked into the foothills of Pikes Peak, Green Mountain Falls is a tiny town that has made its name by combining art with nature.Now after a project five years in the making, it is celebrating a James Turrell Skyspace. The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation commissioned what is the first Skyspace in Colorado and the first in the world on the side of a mountain. Green Box, an organization that brings public art into the charming mountain community, operates the Skyscape. Now it's celebrating the work from the world-reknown artist. And this Skyscape offers an opportunity to visit during...
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Canine Therapy Squad sets world record

The Canine Therapy Squad at Denver International Airport has been named the largest airport therapy animal program on the planet. It will be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in next year's edition. The program has 84 members on the team, starting in 2015 with 28 members. Therapy dogs are seen walking around the terminal at DIA nearly every day. The animal visits are designed to relieve stress and make traveling a little less "ruff." 
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
CBS Denver

Mike Lindell describes FBI encounter, Tina Peters case

CBS News Colorado has learned that a federal grand jury in Denver is looking into election-related issues. Subpoenas have already been issued and items seized.It was at a fast food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota when FBI agents approached Mike Lindell. He was presented with a search warrant. He told CBS News Colorado that it was for his phone."I said, 'I'm not giving you the phone' and I said, 'You are going to have to arrest me' and they said, 'No, we are taking the phone.'"The MyPillow CEO indicated the subject with the agents included Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. "They asked...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Denver

Salazar Foundation expands philanthropy to focus on homelessness

Passing through the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway, you might notice a building with some familiar names."We didn't put our names on the buildings to show off. We put our names on the building because people asked us to, they said it's important," said Lola Salazar, the president of the Salazar Family Foundation. "They said 'it's important for you to be the role model for all the kids going through this university, and for the young kids growing up.'"Growing up in predominantly Latino, working-class neighborhoods, Lola and her husband Rob Salazar didn't have many resources. The couple met...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's financial empowerment program helping most at need

It's a question Marsha Brown never thought she'd have to ask."What do you do when you become homeless?" she questioned. But suddenly, the single mother was living out of her car. She didn't know what to do. "I let down my children," she told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann. Determined to create a better life, Marsha applied to live in transitional housing. It took some time, but eventually, she was in a unit in Denver's Warren Village. That's where an advocate told her to get a financial coach through a city program. "I'm like, 'OK, ma'am, look here. I don't want to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID mass vaccine sites return to CO with omicron booster

Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. "My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up. Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS. 
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Much Ado About Nothing#Ado#Performing#Musical Theater#Dcpa#Cbs News Colorado
CBS Denver

Air Force, Army to square off next year in Denver

The Air Force Academy will host the Black Knights of the U.S. Army at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during the 2023 football season. The announcement was made Sunday by the Denver Broncos public relations department following the team's 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans.Air Force and Army will play in Denver on Saturday, Nov. 4, next year."We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season," Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine stated in the press release. "Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colo. leaders travel to Houston for help on homelessness

Denver metro area leaders turned to Texas in hopes of gaining insight into how to deal with an issue impacting most major metropolitan areas: homelessness. Figures show Houston is leading the country in dealing with the issue.In the past decade, the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets and into housing.Among those who traveled to learn how to do it, is Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman."Well, I think we are looking at a very unique model for reducing homelessness. The success certainly has been recognized nationally with Houston as a way forward," said Coffman. The Denver metro delegation includes not just...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Denver

Motel that provided emergency housing during pandemic closes

On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year."It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It  just came all of a sudden." Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

Similar to Wednesday, many neighborhoods along the Front Range will experience at least a brief shower Thursday afternoon.The best opportunity for rain should be slightly earlier on Thursday with most of the showers arriving after 1 p.m. and before 5 p.m.The mountains will have rain much earlier in the day and some late summer snow is expected over the highest peaks in Colorado (generally above 13,000 feet). Snow is not expected at pass level or along any mountain roads that haven't already closed for the season.Farther east, a few thunderstorms mainly east of Limon could be strong enough in the evening on Thursday to produce small hail. Any hail should not be large enough to produce significant, widespread damage.Drier air will move back into Colorado on Friday causing the chance for rain to drop dramatically. The weekend should be completely dry for Denver and the Front Range while the mountains will have a relatively small chance for rain on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women in Colorado mountains

A 71-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near Breckenridge in 1982.Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year in Dumont after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29.A Park County jury in Fairplay deliberated for just over four hours before convicting Phillips of eight counts late Thursday, including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder involving felony kidnapping and robbery, Rob McCallum, a spokesman for...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Take a look inside the orange & blue house of Broncos superfan 'Crush'

The Denver Broncos first home game is sure to see a lot of diehard fans in orange and blue. But one fan really sticks out from the rest. Danielle Pursley has been a Broncos fan since birth and makes sure everyone in her neighborhood knows. She's lived in her house in Windsor for 15 years and when it needed a new paint job, she jumped at the chance to paint it her favorite colors. "I said well if I'm going to paint the house I might as well paint it the color I want -- which was orange and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
61K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy