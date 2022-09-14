ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 28 Spokane

2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
Nationwide Report

2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
CLAYTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-90 near US-2 due to collision

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
ELK, WA
KREM2

Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
POST FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they've seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ's Claire Graham reached out to the...
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

