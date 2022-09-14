Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
KHQ Right Now
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Four people in the hospital after crash Thursday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane Burglary Suspect Arrested After Ramming Patrol Car in Attempt to Flee
SPOKANE - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Detective assigned to the Spokane County Investigative Unit responded to the 15200 block of N. Edencrest Drive for a reported burglary. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, this...
KHQ Right Now
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-90 near US-2 due to collision
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!
KHQ Right Now
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I...
Right lane of eastbound US 2 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound US 2 is back open after a crash. Emergency crews are still using the right shoulder near the I-90 entrance. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash
ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
KHQ Right Now
Person of interest in Coeur d'Alene homicide found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11 of this year, Coeur d'Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home. Investigators determined he'd been deceased for several days before it was reported to...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
spotonidaho.com
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
KHQ Right Now
Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they've seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ's Claire Graham reached out to the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
