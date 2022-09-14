In June, I returned from a week in the south of Italy, during which (do not judge me) I ate pasta every single day, with an indomitable urge henceforth to err on the side of extreme caution when cooking it myself; to serve my orecchiette and cavatelli as I found them in Lecce and Matera, which is to say: on the chewy side. Since then, I’ve knocked a minute, at least, off all my old times, and the result is bravissimo. Restraint at the hob results not only in pasta that’s better to eat (a good thing in its own right as well as vehicle for sauce). It’s so much more satisfying. I find that I want less of it, which aids both the backside and the budget.

