The 5 best pizza ovens for making restaurant-quality pies at home
If you've found homemade pizza lackluster, try a dedicated pizza oven. We found the best indoor and outdoor pizza ovens for making quality 'za at home.
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
Sauces across dayparts: recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and beyond
Sauces are one of the most-preferred methods for imparting flavor into a dish—Technomic’s recent Flavor Consumer Trend Report finds that 60% of consumers say so. Many dishes on menus can be sauced to increase appeal—but for operators, adding scratch-made sauces to an array of menu items can be labor intensive, something that isn’t very feasible, especially now while dealing with a labor crunch.
Bon Appétit! There's an 'Emily in Paris' Cookbook & It's Filled With Recipes Fans Will Love
There are many reasons to love France, from the romance of the language to its enviable fashion to its charming cities and countryside. Thanks to Netflix, we Americans have had the chance to experience France and its iconic City of Light through the wide eyes of Emily Cooper, a young social media strategist from Chicago who takes on a new job and a new life, in the hit show “Emily in Paris.” Trés romantique, n’est pa? Of course, Emily also explores romance and love through the two seasons of the show — can we talk about chef Gabriel, ooh la...
The Best Cookbooks for Beginners, According to Professional Chefs
Whether you're shopping for someone who just got their first apartment and don't know where to start in the kitchen, a loved one who's trying to cut back on takeout, or just for yourself, there are a ton of beginner-friendly cookbooks out there. Ranging in all kinds of cuisines, you can find a book that'll make whipping up meals from scratch a not-so-intimidating process.
French Toast in a mug is a quick, easy breakfast that won’t make a mess in the kitchen
Crave the breakfast classic but don’t want to pull out any pans? This recipe makes a perfect single serving.
The baker traveling Turkey to collect recipes
Hakan Doğan is on a mission to collect and preserve his country’s many traditional bread recipes.
I can save money by cutting my pasta’s cooking time – but that’s not the only reason to do it
In June, I returned from a week in the south of Italy, during which (do not judge me) I ate pasta every single day, with an indomitable urge henceforth to err on the side of extreme caution when cooking it myself; to serve my orecchiette and cavatelli as I found them in Lecce and Matera, which is to say: on the chewy side. Since then, I’ve knocked a minute, at least, off all my old times, and the result is bravissimo. Restraint at the hob results not only in pasta that’s better to eat (a good thing in its own right as well as vehicle for sauce). It’s so much more satisfying. I find that I want less of it, which aids both the backside and the budget.
