Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation
Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner. Najafi is...
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
NBA Players Union Exec Wants Suns’ Sarver Banned for Life
Tamika Tremaglio believes that Sarver should never hold a managerial position within the league again following the investigation's findings.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA over Robert Sarver punishment: 'Our league definitely got this wrong'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the Robert Sarver situation on Wednesday, taking to Twitter to issue a brief statement in which he expressed his disappointment in how the league handled the matter. "Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take On Robert Sarver Bombshell
Robert Sarver is public enemy number one in the NBA right now and for good reason. A report recently came out that details how Sarver made numerous lewd comments about female employees, while also using the N-word on numerous occasions. It is a horrible look for the NBA and it has only been made worse by Adam Silver's weak punishment which includes a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
NBA・
LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Others Feel The NBA Didn’t Get It Right With Robert Sarver’s Punishment
"I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for [misogyny, sexism, and racism...] We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint [sic] it." -LeBron James
TMZ.com
Phoenix Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver To Resign
Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi followed in the steps of his team's star player, Chris Paul, this week by calling for harsher penalties for Robert Sarver -- saying the owner should give up his position. Najafi -- the Suns' second-largest stakeholder -- sent a letter to Phoenix employees Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision
Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was among the several NBA players to react to saga of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynist remarks in the workplace. James took to Twitter to express his viewpoint. He...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0