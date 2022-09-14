ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation

Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational  deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner.  Najafi is...
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take On Robert Sarver Bombshell

Robert Sarver is public enemy number one in the NBA right now and for good reason. A report recently came out that details how Sarver made numerous lewd comments about female employees, while also using the N-word on numerous occasions. It is a horrible look for the NBA and it has only been made worse by Adam Silver's weak punishment which includes a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
TMZ.com

Phoenix Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver To Resign

Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi followed in the steps of his team's star player, Chris Paul, this week by calling for harsher penalties for Robert Sarver -- saying the owner should give up his position. Najafi -- the Suns' second-largest stakeholder -- sent a letter to Phoenix employees Thursday...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was among the several NBA players to react to saga of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynist remarks in the workplace. James took to Twitter to express his viewpoint. He...
