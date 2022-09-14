ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Dragon Football Team Falls to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-2 while Augustana improved to 3-0. "Give credit to Augustana, they are a very good football team and they beat us...
Dragon Women's Soccer Battles Tough in 4-3 Loss to Augustana

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team battled tough against Augustana on Friday before falling to the Vikings, 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the NSIC with the loss while Augustana improved to 2-3-1...
Dragon Volleyball Swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team was swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday night in Duluth. MSUM fell to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC with the loss while UMD improved to 11-0 overall...
Dragon Women's Golf to Compete at Tipinsah Mounds Invite

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team will travel to Elbow Lake, Minn., to compete in the Tipsinah Mounds Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The three-team event, which also includes Minnesota Crookston, is hosted by Southwest Minnesota State at the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Club near Elbow Lake.
Augustana (SD) (2-3-1, 2-1-0)-VS-MSU Moorhead (1-3-0, 1-2-0)

GOAL by AUG Arduser, Josie Assist by Fehr, Sylvia. GOAL by MSUM Autrey, Kylie Assist by Bachelor, Morgan. Clock AUG Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSUM Score Play. 00:00 Carter, Quinn at goalie for MSU Moorhead. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 02:02 Shot by...
