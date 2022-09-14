Read full article on original website
Related
msumdragons.com
Dragon Football Team Falls to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-2 while Augustana improved to 3-0. "Give credit to Augustana, they are a very good football team and they beat us...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Women's Soccer Battles Tough in 4-3 Loss to Augustana
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team battled tough against Augustana on Friday before falling to the Vikings, 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the NSIC with the loss while Augustana improved to 2-3-1...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Volleyball Swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team was swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday night in Duluth. MSUM fell to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC with the loss while UMD improved to 11-0 overall...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Women's Golf to Compete at Tipinsah Mounds Invite
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team will travel to Elbow Lake, Minn., to compete in the Tipsinah Mounds Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The three-team event, which also includes Minnesota Crookston, is hosted by Southwest Minnesota State at the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Club near Elbow Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msumdragons.com
Augustana (SD) (2-3-1, 2-1-0)-VS-MSU Moorhead (1-3-0, 1-2-0)
GOAL by AUG Arduser, Josie Assist by Fehr, Sylvia. GOAL by MSUM Autrey, Kylie Assist by Bachelor, Morgan. Clock AUG Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSUM Score Play. 00:00 Carter, Quinn at goalie for MSU Moorhead. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 02:02 Shot by...
Eastern Progress
Arizona-North Dakota State storylines: On how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. The game will air on FS1. A scheduling service, an auction and an opportunity: How the UA-NDSU matchup came to be. The question...
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. North Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: North Dakota State 2-0; Arizona 1-1 After a two-game homestand, the North Dakota State Bison will be on the road. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Comments / 0