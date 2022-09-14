ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams GOP governors for ‘dereliction of duty’ as more migrants sent to her residence

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed Republican governors transporting migrants to progressive, including her Washington, DC residence, for their “dereliction of duty”. Speaking to Vice News on Friday, Ms Harris said “these are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm”.The vice president was asked if she could understand the point Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were trying to make by sending migrants to several areas, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard, Masschusetts. “They’re playing games,” she said. “I mean, do you know what’s happening in Venezuela right now? There...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC

Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Green Cards#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Iba Ser Residente#De Estados Unidos#Medicaid#The Rio Grande Valley#Presid
UPI News

Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy