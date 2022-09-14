Read full article on original website
DeSantis: Florida not busing immigrants because Biden stopped sending them
Gov. Ron DeSantis has tied the busing proposal to his broader immigration fight with President Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris slams GOP governors for ‘dereliction of duty’ as more migrants sent to her residence
Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed Republican governors transporting migrants to progressive, including her Washington, DC residence, for their “dereliction of duty”. Speaking to Vice News on Friday, Ms Harris said “these are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm”.The vice president was asked if she could understand the point Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were trying to make by sending migrants to several areas, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard, Masschusetts. “They’re playing games,” she said. “I mean, do you know what’s happening in Venezuela right now? There...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Vice President Kamala Harris again ignores migrant question, husband calls busing 'shameful'
Vice President Kamala Harris again ignored a question Friday about the arrival of migrants near her Washington, D.C., residence. Then later Friday, her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called it "shameful" and a "political stunt." "These are human beings," Emhoff told reporters after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. "These are...
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
Katie Pavlich Torches White House For Phony Outrage Over Republican Governors Sending Migrants To Blue States
Katie Pavlich, Editor for Townhall.com & Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the White House’s response to Republican Governors sending ilegal migrants to democratic-run cities throughout the country. Pavlich torched the White House’s response saying,. “The Biden administration for a year and a...
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Massachusetts Dems react after DeSantis transports migrants into ritzy Martha's Vineyard: 'Evil and inhumane'
Lawmakers in Massachusetts were tasked with caring for dozens of migrants Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy island located in Dukes County. On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers voiced their criticism online after they were forced to act swiftly to...
Clay Travis calls for taking Warren's Martha Vineyard tweet literally: 'Send every' migrant to Massachusetts
Radio host Clay Travis called for people to take Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D., tweet about migrants being flown to her state literally, and to "send every" illegal immigrant to Massachusetts. After 50 migrants were flown from Florida to the Martha's Vineyard, the state's junior senator indirectly blasted Florida Gov. Ron...
Florida Gov. DeSantis vows to continue relocating migrants after 2 flights sent to Martha's Vineyard
On Friday, a group of migrants, mostly originating from Venezuela, arrived at their new temporary home on Cape Cod.
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.
White House asks for GOP help in 'calling out' Abbott and DeSantis migrant 'stunt'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) "shameful" and "cruel" for "using migrants as political pawns."
Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home
Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
Biden Blasts Abbott and DeSantis: 'Playing Politics With Human Beings'
In a short meat and potatoes speech Thursday, Joe Biden touted his administration's work for the Latino community and blasted Republicans for their stance on issues like immigration, as he sought to rally Latino voters ahead of a high-stakes November midterm election that will decide which party controls Congress. Walking...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy...
Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
