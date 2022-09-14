Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoningMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen’s funeral Monday
DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
Growing the lucha libre scene in the Denver metro
Lucha libre — freestyle wrestling — has been a deep part of Latino cultures for decades. Vicente Arenas reports.
GDC Sneak Peek at Broomfield Festival Days Featuring ‘Dock Dogs’
Broomfield Festival Days is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to hone in on the fastest growing canine sport that’ll be presented at the event? Today GDC learned all about the Dock Dog Championship and how you can experience the fun with your own pup September 16 through September 18th!
FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th
Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
Townhome fire in Golden
Townhome fire in Golden
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
Mostly sunny at 82 degrees Friday
There's a chance for spotty rain showers this afternoon before a weekend warm-up.
Warm weekend with isolated storm chance
Denver’s average high at this time of year is 81 degrees. We will be above that reading for this weekend and the start of this week.
Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health
The Office of the Denver Auditor found Denver’s Police Department and Department of Public Safety failed to use some dollars meant for mental health help. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
3 dead after mid-air collision in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont on Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead. Courtney Fromm reports.
Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome
JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor’s wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning. It happened at the Table Mountain Townhomes Complex at 17250 West...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Greg Nieto reports.
Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease
A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
Man accused of 'forcibly fondling' 2 girls
A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said. Rogelio Mares reports.
Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins
The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police.
Officer Vakoff funeral
Live coverage of Officer Dillon Vakoff's memorial service on FOX31 NOW.
Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty
The community honored Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff on Friday. Ashley Michels reports.
Tenants arrive to apartment one week after explosion
One week after an apartment explosion in Aurora, tenants are able to return and pack up their stuff. Carly Moore reports.
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
