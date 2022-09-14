ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

KDVR.com

Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen's funeral Monday

DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Growing the lucha libre scene in the Denver metro

Lucha libre — freestyle wrestling — has been a deep part of Latino cultures for decades. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

GDC Sneak Peek at Broomfield Festival Days Featuring 'Dock Dogs'

Broomfield Festival Days is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to hone in on the fastest growing canine sport that'll be presented at the event? Today GDC learned all about the Dock Dog Championship and how you can experience the fun with your own pup September 16 through September 18th.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
DENVER, CO
Thornton, CO
Thornton, CO
KDVR.com

Townhome fire in Golden

Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Officer Vakoff’s mother shares message at funeral. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire …. Cold case: Who murdered Jennifer Larsen in 1995?. Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins.
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Mostly sunny at 82 degrees Friday

There's a chance for spotty rain showers this afternoon before a weekend warm-up.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Adrian Cruz
KDVR.com

3 dead after mid-air collision in Boulder County

Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont on Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead. Courtney Fromm reports.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome

JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor's wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning. It happened at the Table Mountain Townhomes Complex at 17250 West...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide

A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease

A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins

The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Officer Vakoff funeral

Live coverage of Officer Dillon Vakoff's memorial service on FOX31 NOW.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty

The community honored Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff on Friday. Ashley Michels reports.
ARVADA, CO

