Friday September 16, 2022
There’s a vital race that happens across the country – everywhere there’s a paved road. It’s the reason you have ripe tomatoes or ice cream or paperclips. Those in Moab know the race well. Trucks move over 70 percent of the nation’s freight by weight, and Moab is on the trucking routes supplying products across the Southwest. Today on the news, we hear from truckers passing through our community hauling goods.
Thursday September 15, 2022
Moab Free Health Clinic staff made progress this week on their 200 South building, holding a ‘demolition party’ to make way for the clinic’s updated design. The old USU campus is being transformed into a health center that will house the clinic, health department and socially oriented nonprofits. Staff say this campus will help address the social determinants of health. Plus, the Supreme Court will be reviewing a case that could overturn landmark legislation that protects Indigenous youth. And later, paleontologists in southeastern Utah have found a fossil of ancient amphibian bones that appear to have been regurgitated by a predator.
Care to plein air, anyone?
Date of event: Monday, September 26th from 3pm-6pm and Saturday, October 1st from 8am-11am. Plein air is the act of painting outdoors. Come explore the charms and frustrations of live painting outside! Learn specific skills and materials that can lend success in this challenging practice. These workshops are appropriate for all skill levels and artists over 14 years old. Oil painting materials will be provided. Experiences painters are encouraged to bring their own materials. The workshops will focus on oil paint, but any medium is welcome. Beginner artists will be encouraged to draw in charcoal.
Fall Hobby Fair
Date of event: September 21-24 Location: USU-Moab 1850 S. Aggie Blvd. Moab, UT. Grand County Extension is having a small county fair, the Fall Hobby Fair. Show your hobbies, skills and talents by entering your personally made sewing, craft, paintings and other art projects, photography, wood working, baking, food preservation, needle crafts, and garden produce. Bring all non-perishable entries to the USU Extension building on Wednesday September 21st from 1-7 pm. Bring perishable entries on September 22nd from 3-8 pm. Awards and prizes will be given to all entries. Hobby showcase will be open to view all entries beginning Friday September 23rd from 1-8pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm. Be sure to head to the Harvest Festival at the Youth Garden Project after the Fall Hobby Fair.
The Seventh Day Adventist Faith Based High School in Castle Valley, Utah Hopes to Produce Half-a-Million Pounds of Potatoes this Year
“The main thing that’s happening here right now is potatoes,” said Tom Mayer, farm manager at Castle Valley Farms. Mayer is exuberant about the tubers: the many varieties, their nutritional value, and growing them organically. In past years, Castle Valley Farms has devoted about one fourteenth of an acre to potatoes. This year, they’ve planted 14 acres, which Mayer says will, if all goes well, yield around half-a-million pounds of potatoes.
Get the show on the road with this FREE virtual filmmaking workshop!
Date of event: Wednesday, September 21st from 6-7pm Location: Online. WILD WEIRD WACKY WESTERNS, a short film competition put on by the Red Rock Arts Festival in collaboration with the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission and Filmulate, kicks off on September 23rd! Registration is open now—saddle up and sign up to make a movie that’ll screen to a live audience at Star Hall on Friday, October 7th 2022. Grand and San Juan County high school and middle school students compete for free—email lallred@moabcity.org for a discount code.
2022 Red Rock Arts Festival Plein Air Competition — Register now!
Date of event: Competition kicks off September 30th, 2022 and ends Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. The 2022 Red Rock Arts Festival Plein Air Competition will consist of one five-day competition. Participants have two opportunities to stamp in: Friday, September 30th from 5-7pm and Monday, October 3rd from 8-10am. Entries are due on Wednesday, October 5th. Wet and dry media, as well as oil and acrylic are all acceptable mediums. Winners will be announced live at the Saturday, October 8th Street Fest, with prizes in two categories: Judges Choice ($500) and Peoples Choice ($250). Paintings will be on display and for sale at Moab Arts beginning Thursday, October 6th.
