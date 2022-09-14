Date of event: Monday, September 26th from 3pm-6pm and Saturday, October 1st from 8am-11am. Plein air is the act of painting outdoors. Come explore the charms and frustrations of live painting outside! Learn specific skills and materials that can lend success in this challenging practice. These workshops are appropriate for all skill levels and artists over 14 years old. Oil painting materials will be provided. Experiences painters are encouraged to bring their own materials. The workshops will focus on oil paint, but any medium is welcome. Beginner artists will be encouraged to draw in charcoal.

