News On 6
Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels
Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
KFOR
Jet stream, wildfire smoke continues north of Oklahoma
In the spirit of trying to find the good in our heatwave, here it is – the smoke from fires out west continues well north of our state. With the river of air (jet stream) far north, temperatures will continue toward record territory through at least midweek. As if on schedule, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday as Fall begins, hopefully providing some relief.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-18-22
We will remain under the influence of a large upper level high pressure system across the central part of the nation, with help from a surface high, extending from the Middle Atlantic states southeast through the Western Gulf of Mexico. These features keep precipitation out of the forecast for several days. Additionally, very few clouds form in the dry and stable air mass within the subsiding air across the four states region. With a healthy southerly breeze and nearly full sunshine, temperatures will warm well above normal for several days in a row. The southerly flow will keep the low levels rather humid, and the humidity in combination with the higher dewpoint temperatures will boost heat indices into the upper 90s to around 100 today, adding a little misery to the well above normal temperatures. As the upper level high expands across the Central U.S., the heat will become even more oppressive through the first half of the week with highs moving into the middle 90s. Temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal will be warm enough to threaten records across the region Monday through Wednesday. The good news is that there is some relief on the way in the form of a cold frontal boundary that will drop into the region around the Thursday through Friday timeframe. The cooler push of air and the occasionally scattered to broken mid level clouds associated with the feature should help to lower temperatures back into the 80s to end the week which will feel quite a bit better than the early week heat wave.
WATCH: Fire Started By Lightning Strike Burns In NW Oklahoma
Parts of NW Oklahoma experienced some severe weather Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties that brought rain, hail and lightning to the area. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan captured video of a fire that started near Harmon to the west of Vici,...
KFOR
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week. Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs. Eventually a...
KOCO
WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs in southeast Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
sapulpatimes.com
City of Sapulpa cracking down on hazardous properties
A number of properties have come under the scrutiny of the City’s Building Inspector in recent months. Houses that have been abandoned, neglected, or suffered significant fire damage plague Sapulpa neighborhoods. The City follows up on code violations ranging from overgrown yards to structurally unsound homes that represent a...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
KTUL
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
KOCO
From the KOCO Archives: HoHo the Clown at the Oklahoma State Fair
The annual Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing! Did you know KOCO 5's HoHo the Clown used to visit Oklahomans at the fair?
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: Record budget will keep northeast Oklahoma safer, more secure
The largest, most comprehensive budget in the history of the Cherokee Nation will improve lives both for Cherokees and non-Cherokees across our 7,000-square-mile reservation in northeast Oklahoma. In the coming fiscal year, we will distribute more than $3.5 billion into more and better services for Cherokee citizens. The Cherokee Nation...
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
