Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Ithaca Common Council to hear 2023 budget proposal Oct. 5
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Ithaca, 2023 budget discussions have begun. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis wishes for more help from the federal government. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan, from which Ithaca received 16-million-dollars last year. The mayor adds city officials are applying for grants. Her colleagues on the...
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
