Catch These Shows Before Grand Junction Theatre Demolished
You can still catch a handful of shows at this Grand Junction theatre before its impending demolition. Here's a sneak peek at the remaining performances scheduled for Colorado Mesa University's Robinson Theatre. Looking at the schedule, at least one musical, a dance concert, and a number of concerts will appear...
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Tour The 10 Least Expensive Apartments in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market as of September 14, 2022. The word on the street is the housing market is starting to take a turn. With that in mind, I would like to present the ten least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction.
Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction
These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood
If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park
If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group. This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com...
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
thecrite.com
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run
Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
