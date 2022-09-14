ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last

Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction

These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home

Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Oldsmobile Starfire#Mesa College Mavericks#Kjct Newscast#Vfw#Junct#Grand Junction Memories
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters

It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy