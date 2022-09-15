Hot comments today: Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K
A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines. Both charges were punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
AP - 2022-09-14 01:29:59
Michael McDaniel
this is stupid she shouldn't be charged with anything. release her now treat her like victim and give immunity now. Iowa is backwards it's stupid fix laws now.
Angela Murphy
What!! She deserves nothing more than our highest gratitude as well as sincere apologies for what she went thru!! She probably just saved other girls!
Into the Blue
So they let violent criminals out, no bail, and this woman gets penalized?? Time to vote CORRUPTION out of our Government!
southern gal
she should appeal that decision and then file a suit against the family for mental anguish punitive damages for the trauma that she's going to have to endure for the rest of her life
Diana Broeker
R u fu$$ing kidding me? She should get a Medal of Honor? Where are the stats now to push her to righteousness??
Christina Ralph
She shouldn't have to pay one penny to his family! She should be acquitted completely! She did the world a favour, and saved untold girls from trafficking!